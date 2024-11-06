Donald Trump Wins by a Large Margin

Politics

Smith
Smith
The presidential election of 2024 is over, and Donald Trump won, as called by AP as the 47th President of the United States.

WASHINGTON DC (STL.News) Donald Trump has been voted in as the 47th President of the United States.

Contents
As you can see by browsing our site, we do not produce political news stories, primarily due to the severe drama over the last couple of elections.  One can argue about who is to blame, but the truth is that “we, the people,” are to blame.

Donald Trump served as the 45th President and, after being reelected, will serve as the 47th President.

Considering everything, the election went smoothly, and no violence or social unrest has surfaced.

Improvements to the election process appear to have been implemented.  Additionally, a significant number did not vote in this election, as in the previous election.

We would like to suggest to President-Elect Donald Trump that Election regulations be implemented and adequately funded to monitor future elections and prevent candidates from making false statements about their opponents.  These statements are made to confuse or obtain votes, which is not a fair campaign tactic.  Lies are considered a form of “fraud” in many professions with severe consequences.

Our most important privilege of being a US citizen is to vote!

All campaigns should be monitored, and candidates should be aware that stating untrue facts about their opponent is “Voter Fraud.” For example, an investment advisor misrepresenting the truth of an investment vehicle to get an investor to invest is considered investor fraud.  He can be charged and forced to repay the loss to the investor and face jail time.  He would lose his license to sell investment products.

Why can any politician make untrue statements without any consequences?

An election is about electing politicians who we believe are most capable of leading their particular office.  If facts are presented to voters that are not true, how can they be expected to elect the best candidate?

While this is a theory, something must be implemented to remove the chaos and confusion that have become too common in elections.

Smith
