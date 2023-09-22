DOL – Water Energy Services, LLC – Missed Payroll

US Department of Labor Recovers more than $1.1 Million in back wages for 238 water reclamation workers after Water Energy Services LLC missed payrolls.

Water Energy Services LLC missed two payroll dates

SAN ANTONIO, TX (STL.News) A federal investigation of a San Antonio-based company has recovered more than $1.1 million in back wages for 238 employees whose employer failed to make payroll on two occasions on Dec. 26, 2022, and Jan. 8, 2023.

The recovery follows a US Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigation of Water Energy Services LLC, which provides water reclamation services for the energy industry, that determined the missed payrolls caused minimum wage and overtime violations.

“Workers in the oil and gas industry make essential contributions to our region’s economy and its ability to grow,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Cynthia Ramos in San Antonio, Texas. “Federal law requires that employees are paid all their rightfully earned wages and benefits. Our investigation has helped us recover wages owed to Water Energy Services’ employees for their hard work.”

Water Energy Services provides water management solutions for the energy industry using technology and other services to manage water usage, treatment, and recycling in energy operations. The company has operations throughout Texas and in New Mexico.

SOURCE: US Department of Labor