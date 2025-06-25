St Louis Restaurant Review – Restaurants with Wikipedia Page

St Louis Restaurant Review Publishes: “St. Louis Restaurants That Earned Their Place in History and on Wikipedia”

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) – St Louis Restaurant Review has just released a new editorial feature titled “St. Louis Restaurants That Earned Their Place in History and on Wikipedia,” highlighting a distinguished group of 17 local restaurants that have achieved lasting cultural significance—so much so that they’ve each earned a dedicated page on Wikipedia.

In a city steeped in food tradition and rich culinary diversity, these 17 restaurants stand out for their memorable dishes and enduring impact on the local and national dining landscape. Having a Wikipedia page is no small feat. It requires demonstrable notability, cultural relevance, and third-party references, all of which these restaurants have achieved, cementing their status as part of local history and the digital record.

This latest article from St Louis Restaurant Review aims to give these restaurants the spotlight they deserve while educating readers on food’s broader role in preserving community heritage.

St Louis Restaurant Review: Recognizing 17 St. Louis Culinary Landmarks

The article highlights 17 St. Louis-area restaurants officially listed in Wikipedia’s “Restaurants in St. Louis” category. These restaurants vary in age, cuisine, and notoriety. Still, they all share a common trait: they’ve influenced the city’s food culture enough to earn a place in one of the world’s most-referenced online encyclopedias.

Here are the 17 restaurants featured in the article:

Bevo Mill – A landmark with a windmill structure built in 1917 by August Busch Sr., Known for its historic architecture and Bavarian-inspired fare. Council Plaza – While more than just a restaurant, this location has hosted iconic dining venues over the decades and is tied to the city’s mid-century development. Crown Candy Kitchen – Operating since 1913, this soda fountain and candy shop is a North St. Louis institution known for its malts, BLTs, and hand-dipped chocolates. Gioia’s Deli – A beloved sandwich shop on The Hill, serving Italian-inspired sandwiches since 1918. It received a James Beard America’s Classic award. Gus’ Pretzels – Founded in 1920, Gus’ is a third-generation family business offering hand-twisted pretzels near the Anheuser-Busch brewery. Humphrey’s Restaurant & Tavern – A well-known haunt for St. Louis University students and alumni, famous for its bar food and decades of memories. Imo’s Pizza – The originator of the unique St. Louis-style pizza featuring Provel cheese and cracker-thin crust. Founded in 1964, it has grown into a regional franchise. J. Buck’s – A once-popular restaurant chain named after legendary broadcaster Jack Buck and his family. Though the chain has closed, its legacy and influence remain documented. Lemp Mansion – Both a historic restaurant and a haunted destination, the Lemp Mansion offers dinner theater, tours, and American cuisine in a Victorian setting. Mainlander – A former upscale restaurant remembered for its elegance and influence during the mid-20th century. Mama Campisi’s – Located on The Hill and known for allegedly inventing toasted ravioli, this Italian eatery has become a must-visit for fans of the dish. Pappy’s Smokehouse – Opened in 2008, Pappy’s quickly became a barbecue destination, known for Memphis-style ribs and long lines of loyal customers. Sado – An upscale sushi and Japanese cuisine concept by Chef Nick Bognar that has earned national attention and critical acclaim. St. Louis Bread Company – Originally founded in Kirkwood before becoming Panera Bread, this fast-casual giant still retains its local name across the region. Schlafly Beer – One of the first craft breweries in St. Louis after Prohibition. The Schlafly Tap Room helped lead the city’s craft beer resurgence. Seoul Taco – A fusion street food concept that blends Korean flavors with Mexican formats. Started as a food truck, it’s grown into a regional favorite with multiple locations. Ted Drewes – A frozen custard shop dating back to 1929, Ted Drewes is a Route 66 landmark famous for its “concretes” and seasonal Christmas tree lot.

Each of these restaurants has served food and shaped the narrative of St. Louis through innovation, community engagement, or sheer longevity.

Why Wikipedia Recognition Matters According to St Louis Restaurant Review

Restaurants must meet strict criteria to be listed on Wikipedia, including media coverage, historical relevance, and sustained public interest. These 17 restaurants have passed that test, becoming digital landmarks and local ones.

“We believe food is history you can taste,” said Smith, publisher of St Louis Restaurant Review. “When a restaurant earns its own Wikipedia page, it signals to the world that what they’ve created is bigger than just a menu. It’s part of the cultural fabric.”

The article draws attention to how these restaurants reflect broader societal trends—from immigrant culinary influence to the evolution of casual dining, to the craft beer and food truck movements.

Preserving Culinary History – St Louis Restaurant Review

As cities change, restaurants often serve as anchors, connecting generations and communities. Documenting them digitally honors their contributions and ensures their stories aren’t lost.

The St Louis Restaurant Review team created this article to inform and inspire readers to support local businesses that have helped define St. Louis’ culinary identity.

Read the Full Article Online at St Louis Restaurant Review

The full article, “St. Louis Restaurants That Earned Their Place in History and on Wikipedia,” is now available at StLouisRestaurantReview.com. It includes restaurant descriptions, historical notes, and direct links to each business’s Wikipedia page for further exploration.

Whether you’re a native St. Louisan, a curious newcomer, or a tourist looking to taste tradition, this guide offers a savory overview of the restaurants that helped shape the Gateway City’s flavor.

About St Louis Restaurant Review

St. Louis Restaurant Review is a trusted online publication covering the regional dining scene. With in-depth features, reviews, and business spotlights, it promotes local restaurants and culinary culture through SEO-optimized content and community outreach.

