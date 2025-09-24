St. Louis Business Closings Highlight Fragile Local Economy, With Restaurants Bearing the Brunt

Introduction: A Sensitive Economy Strains Local Businesses

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) St. Louis, Missouri, is experiencing a wave of recent business closures that highlights the sensitivity of the local and national economy. Inflationary pressures, rising costs of goods and labor, shifting consumer habits, and challenges in commercial real estate are forcing small businesses—particularly those in the food and beverage industry—to scale back or shut down altogether.

While every sector has felt some pain, restaurants, coffee shops, and hospitality venues stand out as some of the most vulnerable. In the past month, the St. Louis region has seen closures across a diverse range of establishments, including long-standing restaurants, newly launched concepts, and even industrial support facilities.

These shutdowns provide a clear picture: when consumer spending tightens and operating expenses climb, small businesses often lack the cushion to survive prolonged headwinds. Below is a breakdown of notable closures, their addresses, and the broader implications for the region’s economic health.

Hangar Kitchen + Bar – Rock Hill

Address: 9841 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO 63119

Hangar Kitchen + Bar, a neighborhood dining spot known for casual food and cocktails, served its last customers just last week. The closure follows the shuttering of Momo, a nearby concept run by the same ownership group. Both closures point to the intense competition and razor-thin margins in suburban St. Louis dining.

Rising food costs and challenges in attracting consistent traffic proved unsustainable, despite the restaurant’s popularity due to its casual atmosphere.

Burger 809 – Downtown Citygarden

Address: 808 Chestnut St, St. Louis, MO 63101

Burger 809, a Black-owned restaurant celebrated for its sliders and community-driven spirit, announced on September 2, 2025, that it will close on December 8, 2025. The closure comes after the business received an early-termination notice for its lease inside the Citygarden kiosk.

The downtown location was a staple for office workers, tourists, and event-goers, but disruptions in downtown foot traffic, combined with rising operating costs, ultimately undermined the business.

Drake’s Come Play – Richmond Heights

Address: 8135 Dale Ave, Richmond Heights, MO 63117

Drake’s Come Play, a Kentucky-based sports bar chain, permanently closed its Richmond Heights location on August 23, 2025, after just 18 months in operation. Despite its extensive menu and nightlife appeal, the brand struggled to compete in a saturated market and was unable to generate sufficient repeat traffic to justify its ongoing expenses.

The short life span of this location highlights how even national or regional chains are not immune to local economic conditions.

Nordstrom – St. Louis Galleria

Address: 100 Saint Louis Galleria St, Richmond Heights, MO 63117

The closure of Nordstrom at the Galleria was one of the most symbolic blows to the region’s retail scene. As a national luxury brand, Nordstrom’s decision to exit reflects larger trends in department store struggles, declining mall traffic, and shifting consumer preferences toward online shopping.

The mall faces the challenge of filling a massive retail footprint, while small retailers lose out on the spillover foot traffic that anchor stores like Nordstrom used to provide.

Asador del Sur – Maplewood

Address: 7322 Manchester Rd, Maplewood, MO 63143

Asador del Sur, known for its Latin and Spanish-inspired cuisine, was forced to close indefinitely after a fire in late August damaged the restaurant. Though the closure was caused by disaster rather than economics, the timing exacerbates financial strain for the owners, who now face the prospect of costly repairs and uncertain reopening plans.

For Maplewood, a dining district renowned for its independent restaurants, the closure adds to mounting concerns about the neighborhood’s vibrancy.

Panera / St. Louis Bread Co. Fresh Dough Facility – Brentwood

Address: 11931 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, MO 63144

On September 12, 2025, Panera permanently closed its Brentwood fresh dough facility, which had long supported the company’s iconic café-bakery model. The company cited a strategic shift in its production process. Still, the closure resulted in the elimination of dozens of jobs and left behind an industrial site with an uncertain future use.

The facility’s shutdown illustrates how corporate decisions ripple down to local employment and property markets.

ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Facility – St. Louis

Address: 4245 Duncan Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110

On September 8, 2025, ImageFIRST filed notice of layoffs tied to the closure of its healthcare laundry facility. The plant is scheduled to shut down entirely by December 31, 2025, marking the end of its service to hospitals and healthcare providers across the region.

The loss of this facility highlights that even industries outside retail and dining are being squeezed by rising operational costs and shifting logistics strategies.

PLEASE NOTE: Our previous information regarding this closure was incorrect. Please CLICK to read the Press Release that was provided by the company dated July 8, 2025. We apologize to our readers and to ImageFIRST for the accidental misrepresentation.

Veritas Gateway to Food & Wine – Ellisville

Address: 15860 Fountain Plaza Dr, Ellisville, MO 63017

After 18 years of serving wine enthusiasts and food lovers in West County, Veritas announced it will close on December 31, 2025. The closure was described as bittersweet, marking the end of a beloved local institution.

The decision highlights how family-run, niche establishments struggle to sustain operations in the long term under economic stress, despite having loyal customer bases.

Thai Kitchen – Hampton (Inside The Hill Food Co. Ghost Kitchen)

Address: 2360 Hampton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63139

Thai Kitchen, a well-regarded brand with multiple locations across the metro area, recently closed its Hampton location, which operated inside the ghost kitchen known as The Hill Food Co. This facility has suffered a series of tenant losses over the past year, raising questions about the viability of ghost kitchens in St. Louis.

While ghost kitchens were initially viewed as an innovative response to pandemic-era dining habits, their high turnover suggests that the model has not achieved long-term stability in every market.

What These Closures Mean for St. Louis

1. Restaurants are First to Feel the Strain

Food and beverage businesses operate with the slimmest margins. Rising wholesale prices, labor costs, and shifting consumer spending habits have left many restaurateurs unable to break even.

2. Retail and Anchor Tenants are No Longer Safe

From Nordstrom to Macy’s and beyond, even major brands are downsizing. This impacts malls, local retailers, and entire neighborhoods that rely on traffic generated by anchor tenants.

3. Industrial and Support Businesses Also Struggle

The closure of facilities like Panera’s dough plant and ImageFIRST’s laundry service shows that challenges extend beyond storefronts. Industrial facilities tied to food production and healthcare are also being restructured, with local workers bearing the brunt of the costs.

4. Ghost Kitchens are Losing Ground

The closure of Thai Kitchen’s Hampton outpost underscores the instability of ghost kitchens, which once promised low-cost entry into the market but have struggled to maintain consistent tenants and profitability.

Conclusion: A Call for Resilience and Innovation

The recent wave of business closures in St. Louis paints a sobering picture: the local economy is susceptible to both national and regional pressures. From small family-owned restaurants to national retailers and industrial facilities, no sector is immune.

For St. Louis, the challenge ahead is to foster resilience through community support, innovative business models, and policies that ease burdens on small businesses. Without decisive action, more closures are likely to follow, further eroding the region’s cultural and economic fabric.

