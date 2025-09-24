ImageFIRST Reinforces Commitment to St. Louis Market Amid Regional Healthcare Laundry Realignment

St. Louis, MO (STL.News) July 8, 2025 – ImageFIRST, a national leader in healthcare linen and laundry services, today confirmed it will be winding down operations at its 2030 South Broadway facility at the end of this year, which has been solely dedicated to serving BJC HealthCare’s bulk hospital linen needs. This change comes as BJC HealthCare has decided to insource these operations.

ImageFIRST’s commitment to the St. Louis healthcare community remains strong. The company’s primary facility in the market, a state-of-the-art 90,000-square-foot operation located at 154 South Trudeau Avenue, remains fully operational and will continue to serve its valued customers in the region.

“This change reflects a shift in how one of our longstanding partners will handle its bulk linen processing – but it does not change our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable service to healthcare providers across St. Louis,” said Scott Majewski, ImageFIRST Hospital Division President. “Our team remains focused on serving our customers with excellence and supporting the critical work they do every day.”

ImageFIRST continues to invest in its operations, people, and service innovation across the country, and is proud to support healthcare providers of all sizes – from independent practices to large health systems.

ABOUT IMAGEFIRST

Founded in 1967, ImageFIRST is the largest and fastest-growing national provider of linen rental, laundry, and facility services, with a primary focus on the healthcare sector. Acquired by private equity firm Calera Capital in 2018, ImageFIRST serves medical facilities nationwide and hospitality customers in select markets. They offer an array of items, including linens, patient/guest garments, essential staff uniforms and supplies, safety and hygiene programs, and more, while managing their clients’ linen inventory for cost-effective management. With a customer retention rate of over 97%, ImageFIRST is committed to enhancing staff and patient/guest satisfaction through high-quality linen and exceptional service. As leaders in infection prevention, they currently own and operate the most HLAC-accredited facilities in the industry. For more information, visit imagefirst.com.

This Press Release was provided on July 8, 2025, but we published an article titled “St. Louis Business Closings Highlight Fragile Local Economy” on September 24, 2025, that misstated the facts. We do apologize to our readers and to ImageFIRST for the misrepresentation.