Ad imageAd image
ImageFIRST Reinforces Commitment to St. Louis Market
Press Release

ImageFIRST Reinforces Commitment to St. Louis Market

Smith
Smith - Editor in Chief
ImageFIRST Reinforces Commitment to St. Louis Market

ImageFIRST Reinforces Commitment to St. Louis Market Amid Regional Healthcare  Laundry Realignment

St. Louis, MO (STL.News) July 8, 2025 – ImageFIRST, a national leader in healthcare linen and laundry services, today confirmed it will be winding down operations at its 2030 South  Broadway facility at the end of this year, which has been solely dedicated to serving BJC  HealthCare’s bulk hospital linen needs. This change comes as BJC HealthCare has decided to insource these operations. 

ImageFIRST’s commitment to the St. Louis healthcare community remains strong. The company’s primary facility in the market, a state-of-the-art 90,000-square-foot operation located at 154 South Trudeau Avenue, remains fully operational and will continue to serve its valued customers in the region. 

“This change reflects a shift in how one of our longstanding partners will handle its bulk linen processing – but it does not change our commitment to delivering high-quality,  reliable service to healthcare providers across St. Louis,” said Scott Majewski, ImageFIRST  Hospital Division President. “Our team remains focused on serving our customers with  excellence and supporting the critical work they do every day.” 

ImageFIRST continues to invest in its operations, people, and service innovation across the country, and is proud to support healthcare providers of all sizes – from independent practices to large health systems. 

- Advertisement -
Ad image

ABOUT IMAGEFIRST 

Founded in 1967, ImageFIRST is the largest and fastest-growing national provider of linen rental, laundry, and facility services, with a primary focus on the healthcare sector. Acquired by private equity firm Calera Capital in 2018, ImageFIRST serves medical facilities nationwide and hospitality customers in select markets. They offer an array of items, including linens, patient/guest garments, essential staff uniforms and supplies, safety and hygiene programs, and more, while managing their clients’ linen inventory for cost-effective management. With a customer retention rate of over 97%, ImageFIRST is committed to enhancing staff and patient/guest satisfaction through high-quality linen and exceptional service.  As leaders in infection prevention, they currently own and operate the most HLAC-accredited facilities in the industry. For more information, visit imagefirst.com.

This Press Release was provided on July 8, 2025, but we published an article titled “St. Louis Business Closings Highlight Fragile Local Economy” on September 24, 2025, that misstated the facts.  We do apologize to our readers and to ImageFIRST for the misrepresentation.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Smith Editor in Chief
Follow:
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency (Reg. # 31659) and a Certified member of the US Press Association (Reg. # 802085479).
Previous Article
Mummys Gold Casino Review: A Straight Look for Canadian Players
Mummys Gold Casino Review: A Straight Look for Canadian Players
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.

Popular Posts

Federal Reserve – Updates Policy – Investment & Trading

Federal Reserve Board - Federal Open Market Committee announces updates that further enhance its policy…

By Smith

President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration

Federal Government Approves Missouri Governor Parson's Request for Major Disaster Declaration JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News)…

By Smith

US Markets Mixed – S&P & Nasdaq Reach Record – July 24, 2025

US Markets Mixed as S&P 500 and Nasdaq Reach Record Highs, Dow Dips Amid Tesla…

By Smith