Gateway to the Market – St. Louis’s Publicly Traded Cos.

Gateway to the Market: A Deep Dive into St. Louis’s Publicly Traded Companies

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) While the St. Louis skyline is instantly recognizable for its iconic Gateway Arch, the city’s corporate landscape is just as significant, home to a robust and diverse group of publicly traded companies. These firms, spanning a wide range of industries, are not just local employers; they are economic engines whose performance is closely tracked on Wall Street and has a significant impact on global markets.

For investors, analysts, and locals alike, understanding the businesses that call St. Louis home is key to grasping the region’s economic health and its role in the national and international economy. This comprehensive overview provides an in-depth look at the major publicly traded companies headquartered in the St. Louis metropolitan area, along with a brief description of their business, their most recent closing price, and an assessment of their technical and fundamental market positions.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE)

Business Description: Ameren is a major utility company that provides electric and natural gas service to millions of customers across Missouri and Illinois. As a regulated utility, its business is stable and predictable, making it a classic “defensive” stock for investors. Its long-term strategy focuses on a balanced energy mix, including significant investments in renewable energy and grid modernization. Wikipedia

Most Recent Close: $99.13 (as of Sep 19, 2025)

$99.13 (as of Sep 19, 2025) Market Snapshot: Fundamental Perspective: Ameren’s fundamental strength lies in its regulated business model, which provides a stable revenue stream. The company has a strong dividend history, which is a key attraction for income-focused investors. Its ongoing capital expenditure programs in infrastructure upgrades and clean energy projects are expected to drive future earnings growth. Technical Perspective: The stock has seen a recent upward trend, closing at a new high of $99.13. It’s currently trading within its 52-week range of $84.77 to $104.10. Technical analysis frequently examines support and resistance levels. Its price has recently been testing the upper end of its trading range, which could be a sign of continued upward momentum if it breaks through resistance, but also a potential point for a price reversal.



Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH)

Business Description: Arch Resources is one of the largest and most diversified coal producers in the world. Headquartered in the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur, the company is a leading supplier of metallurgical coal for steel production and a significant producer of thermal coal for power generation. Wikipedia

Most Recent Close: $134.83 (as of Sep 19, 2025)

$134.83 (as of Sep 19, 2025) Market Snapshot: Fundamental Perspective: As a company in the commodity space, Arch’s fundamentals are heavily tied to the global demand for coal and its pricing. The company has a strong focus on metallurgical coal, which is crucial for steel manufacturing and has seen less long-term decline than thermal coal. Volatility in global energy markets and regulatory pressures on fossil fuels are key fundamental factors. Technical Perspective: The stock has been highly volatile, reflecting the dynamic nature of the coal market. It has recently traded near the midpoint of its 52-week range, $116.44 to $180.65. Technical indicators are currently issuing a “Strong Sell” signal, according to some analyses, suggesting that the stock may be in a downward trend.



Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC)

Business Description: Belden is a global manufacturer of networking, connectivity, and cable products for a variety of markets, including industrial, enterprise, and broadcast. The company’s products are essential for data transmission and communication infrastructure. Wikipedia

Most Recent Close: $126.70 (as of Sep 17, 2025)

$126.70 (as of Sep 17, 2025) Market Snapshot: Fundamental Perspective: Belden’s business is fundamentally tied to the health of the industrial and data-driven sectors. With the increasing need for high-speed data transmission and automation, the company has strong long-term growth drivers. Its diverse customer base and continuous innovation in its product lines provide a solid foundation. Technical Perspective: The stock is in a rising trend, but it recently broke through the floor of a rising channel, which could indicate a slower rate of increase or a shift to a more horizontal trend. It has resistance at $133 and support at $114. The recent downward movement from its high of $129.45 to its close of $126.70 may concern some short-term traders.



Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL)

Business Description: A global footwear company, Caleres is headquartered in St. Louis and operates a portfolio of well-known brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, and Allen Edmonds. Wikipedia

Most Recent Close: $14.32 (as of Sep 19, 2025)

$14.32 (as of Sep 19, 2025) Market Snapshot: Fundamental Perspective: The company’s fundamentals are a mix of retail performance and brand management. A key fundamental metric to watch is the company’s P/E (Price-to-Earnings) ratio of 8.5 and P/B (Price-to-Book) ratio of 0.80, which could indicate that the stock is undervalued. However, the retail sector is highly susceptible to fluctuations in consumer spending and economic trends. Technical Perspective: The stock has been under pressure, experiencing a significant decline over the past few weeks. It is currently trading at the lower end of its 52-week range ($12.09 – $34.38), with a “Strong Sell” signal from some technical analyses. The recent price drop and increase in volume on falling prices are a cautionary signal for traders.



Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC)

Business Description: Centene is a multinational healthcare enterprise that offers a comprehensive range of managed care and other healthcare services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs. The company primarily focuses on serving the uninsured and under-insured populations. Wikipedia

Most Recent Close: $31.77 (as of Sep 19, 2025)

$31.77 (as of Sep 19, 2025) Market Snapshot: Fundamental Perspective: Centene’s business is fundamentally linked to U.S. healthcare policy, particularly Medicaid and Medicare. Changes in government regulations or funding can significantly impact its profitability. The company’s low valuation metrics, such as a P/E ratio of 8.2 and a P/S (Price-to-Sales) ratio of 0.1, may suggest that the stock is undervalued. Still, it also reflects investor concerns about its business model and potential policy risks. Technical Perspective: The stock is currently in a falling trend channel in the medium term, indicating increasing pessimism among investors and suggesting a potential for further declines. It is trading significantly below its 52-week high of $77.29, with strong resistance at $57 and support at $25.



Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE: CNM)

Business Description: Core & Main is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drain, and fire protection products and services. The company’s products are essential for both residential and non-residential construction projects. Wikipedia

Most Recent Close: $50.93 (as of Sep 19, 2025)

$50.93 (as of Sep 19, 2025) Market Snapshot: Fundamental Perspective: As a distributor in the construction and infrastructure sector, Core & Main’s fundamentals are tied to public and private spending on infrastructure projects. The company’s recent acquisition strategy, combined with its strong market position, is a key long-term growth driver. The company recently reported strong sales but lowered its full-year outlook, which could create some short-term headwinds. Technical Perspective: The stock has experienced a recent upward movement, but it remains well below its 52-week high of $67.18. The current trading range is between $41.60 and $67.18, and its recent upward trajectory could be a sign of renewed investor interest.



Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR)

Business Description: A global technology and engineering company, Emerson provides solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Its business is built around two primary segments: Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions. The company’s products are integral to industrial automation, climate technologies, and tools. Wikipedia

Most Recent Close: $132.34 (as of Sep 19, 2025)

$132.34 (as of Sep 19, 2025) Market Snapshot: Fundamental Perspective: Emerson’s fundamental strength lies in its diversified business and exposure to secular growth trends in factory automation and digitalization. The company’s solid dividend and a forward-looking strategy focused on high-growth markets make it an attractive investment. Its profitability metrics are strong, and it has a robust balance sheet. Technical Perspective: The stock is trading near the upper end of its 52-week range of $90.06 to $150.27. Technical indicators show a steady upward trend. The stock’s current price is well above its short-term and long-term moving averages, which is often a bullish signal.



Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR)

Business Description: Known for its iconic bunny mascot, Energizer is a global manufacturer and marketer of batteries and portable lighting products. The company’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac. Wikipedia

Most Recent Close: $29.42 (as of Sep 19, 2025)

$29.42 (as of Sep 19, 2025) Market Snapshot: Fundamental Perspective: The battery market is highly competitive; however, Energizer benefits from strong brand recognition and consistent demand for its products. A stable business and a modest dividend yield characterize its fundamentals. The company’s profitability and debt levels are key metrics for investors to monitor. Technical Perspective: Technical indicators for Energizer are mixed, with some showing a “Neutral” outlook and others a “Sell” signal. The stock has been trading within a tight range and is currently at the lower end of its 52-week range, which spans $19.70 to $39.52. This lack of clear direction suggests a market in search of a new catalyst.



Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN)

Business Description: Olin is a diversified chemical and ammunition company. It is one of the world’s leading producers of chlorine, caustic soda, and vinyls. It is also the world’s leading manufacturer of ammunition, with well-known brands like Winchester. Wikipedia

Most Recent Close: $23.66 (as of Sep 19, 2025)

$23.66 (as of Sep 19, 2025) Market Snapshot: Fundamental Perspective: Olin’s fundamentals are influenced by both the cyclical nature of the chemical industry and the demand for ammunition, which can be sensitive to geopolitical events and consumer sentiment. The company’s recent focus on a “value-driven” model for its chemical business has been a key strategic move. Technical Perspective: The stock has been on a downward trend over the past year, reflecting the challenges in its markets. It is trading at a significant discount from its 52-week high. The current price is well below its long-term moving averages, indicating a bearish trend.



10. Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU)

Business Description: Peabody is the world’s largest private-sector coal company. Like Arch Resources, its business is centered on the production and sale of coal for power generation and the steel industry. Wikipedia

Most Recent Close: $20.50 (as of Sep 16, 2025)

$20.50 (as of Sep 16, 2025) Market Snapshot: Fundamental Perspective: Peabody’s fundamentals are subject to the same pressures as other coal companies: fluctuating commodity prices, global energy policy, and competition from other energy sources. The company has a substantial asset base and is a major player in its industry, but its profitability is highly volatile. Technical Perspective: The stock is currently in a rising trend channel in the medium term, which is a bullish sign. It recently reached a price of $20.50 and is approaching a key resistance level at $21.40. A break above this level could be a positive signal, while a reversal could indicate a new bearish period.



Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST)

Business Description: Post Holdings is a diversified consumer packaged goods company. Its portfolio includes a variety of food products, with a strong focus on branded breakfast cereals (like Honey Bunches of Oats) and a growing presence in the food service, refrigerated, and active nutrition sectors. Wikipedia – STL.Directory – STL.Directory Article

Most Recent Close: $102.66 (as of Sep 19, 2025)

$102.66 (as of Sep 19, 2025) Market Snapshot: Fundamental Perspective: Post’s fundamentals are driven by its ability to acquire, integrate, and optimize food brands. The company recently announced the sale of its pasta business and a new $500 million share repurchase program, demonstrating its strategic focus on refining its portfolio and enhancing shareholder value. Technical Perspective: The stock has been in a downward trend, with its recent closing price near the lower end of its 52-week range, which spans $101.05 to $125.84. Technical indicators are currently issuing a “Strong Sell” signal, suggesting a bearish outlook in the short to medium term.



Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA)

Business Description: Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) is a leading global life and health reinsurance company. Reinsurance is essentially insurance for insurance companies, helping them manage their risk by transferring a portion of their obligations to RGA. The company is a key player in the global life insurance market. Wikipedia

Most Recent Close: $192.20 (as of Sep 19, 2025)

$192.20 (as of Sep 19, 2025) Market Snapshot: Fundamental Perspective: RGA’s fundamentals are built on a complex actuarial science of risk assessment. Its profitability is tied to global mortality rates, interest rates, and the performance of its investment portfolio. Analysts often view RGA as a stable financial services company with a worldwide footprint. Technical Perspective: The stock has been trending upward in the long term but has recently faced some pressure, trading for $192.20, which is below its 52-week high of $233.11. The stock’s technical chart indicates some recent weakness, with a slight decline observed over the past week.



Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR)

Business Description: Spire is a public natural gas utility holding company. It provides natural gas service to millions of customers across Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi. Spire also has gas marketing and midstream business segments. Wikipedia

Most Recent Close: $76.45 (as of Sep 19, 2025)

$76.45 (as of Sep 19, 2025) Market Snapshot: Fundamental Perspective: Spire’s fundamentals are similar to those of Ameren—it’s a regulated utility with a stable, predictable revenue stream. The company’s profitability is tied to approved rate increases and its ability to manage infrastructure costs. The recent appointment of a new COO and its acquisition of Duke Energy’s Tennessee gas business highlight its strategic growth initiatives. Technical Perspective: The stock is trading near the upper end of its 52-week range of $61.56 to $79.81. The stock’s technical chart shows a positive trend, with the price holding well above its long-term moving averages. The company’s dividend yield of over 4% provides additional support for the stock.



Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF)

Business Description: Stifel is a financial services holding company that provides a full range of services, including retail and institutional brokerage, investment banking, asset management, and other financial products. Wikipedia

Most Recent Close: $115.00 (as of Sep 19, 2025)

$115.00 (as of Sep 19, 2025) Market Snapshot: Fundamental Perspective: Stifel’s fundamentals are tied to the overall health of the financial markets. The company’s profitability is influenced by trading volumes, deal-making activity, and the performance of its asset management business. A key fundamental metric to watch is its P/E ratio of 20.83, which is above its historical average, suggesting that the stock may be richly valued. Technical Perspective: The stock has seen strong performance in the past year. It is trading at a significant premium to its 52-week low. The current price is above its 10-year average P/E ratio, and while this could reflect strong growth expectations, it may also indicate that the stock is overbought.



Conclusion: A Diverse and Resilient Corporate Community

The list of publicly traded companies headquartered in St. Louis showcases a remarkable diversity of industries—from legacy industrial firms like Emerson and Olin to modern healthcare and financial services giants like Centene and Stifel. This mix of stable, regulated utilities and more volatile, cyclical businesses provides a comprehensive picture of the region’s economic strength.

While each company has its own unique story, influenced by its specific market, these St. Louis-based firms collectively represent a cornerstone of the regional and national economy. For anyone interested in the pulse of the market, keeping an eye on these companies is a great way to stay connected to both local innovation and global trends.

