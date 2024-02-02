Michael Baker International to Pay $122K in Back Wages

Michael Baker International, Inc. is to pay $122,299 in back wages and interest to resolve alleged gender pay discrimination at the engineering unit.

The conciliation agreement includes a compensation review.

PITTSBURGH, PA (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs has entered into a conciliation agreement with Michael Baker International Inc. to resolve allegations of pay discrimination against female employees in the engineering functional unit.

OFCCP’s routine compliance review alleged that beginning Jan. 1, 2020, the employer paid female professionals in its engineering unit less than male workers in similar positions.

These actions violated Executive Order 11246, which prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment decisions based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin.

In addition to paying $122,299 in back wages and interest, Michael Baker International also agreed to:

Conduct compensation analysis for the affected group.

Make salary adjustments if any significant pay disparities are found based on gender.

Review and revise its overall compensation system.

Provide enhanced training to managers to ensure future compliance.

“The conciliation agreement with Michael Baker International demonstrates the Department of Labor’s continued efforts to bridge gender wage gaps and successfully achieve pay equality for women,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Regional Director Samuel B. Maiden in Philadelphia.

Michael Baker International Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, is a provider of engineering and consulting services that offers infrastructure solutions and holds federal contracts with the General Services Administration, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the U.S. Department of Defense.

In addition to Executive Order 11246, OFCCP enforces Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act of 1974. These laws, as amended, prohibit federal contractors and subcontractors from discrimination in employment because of disability or status as a protected veteran.

SOURCE: DOL