Belfran Joel Najera-Chirinos Admits to Illegal Reentry

Belfran Joel Najera-Chirinos, a Honduran National Previously Deported Three Times, Admits to Illegal Reentry, Social Security Fraud

PROVIDENCE, RI (STL.News) A Honduran national who repeatedly entered the United States illegally and was removed in 2007, 2018, and October 2019 admitted to a federal judge in Providence that he had entered the United States illegally for a fourth time prior to his most recent arrest in Providence in January 2023, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

Belfran Joel Najera-Chirinos was employed by a local shipbuilder.

At the time of his arrest in Providence, Belfran Joel Najera-Chirinos, 42, was employed by a local shipbuilder, working under the name of and using the Social Security of another individual. When arrested, Najera-Chirinos provided law enforcement with yet a different name and produced a Puerto Rican driver’s license in the name of that person.

Najera-Chirinos pleaded guilty to charges of illegal reentry after deportation and Social Security fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 16, 2024. A federal district judge will determine the defendant’s sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ronald R. Gendron.

The Homeland Security Investigations and the Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General/Office of Investigations investigated the matter.

SOURCE: Social Security Administration