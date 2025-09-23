Michigan iGaming Revenue Nears Record With $290.7M in April 2025 

(STL.News) April 2025 was another strong month for Michigan’s regulated online gambling market. Combined gross receipts from online casino and online sports betting reached $290.7 million, which represents a year-on-year rise of 23.8 percent or so from $234.8 million in April 2024. Month to month, the total was narrowly lower than March by 0.9 percent or so. That is close enough to feel like a continuation rather than a comedown/a reminder that this market still has momentum.

According to Bonus Finder, the story here is not one wild spike; it is steady growth supported by more players, more games, and better product design. Bonus Finder has been tracking those incremental shifts for months, and April fits the pattern.

Online Casino Results

Online casinos generated $248.1 million in gross receipts for the month. That was a 4.8 percent or so dip from March, yet it still marked a 28.6 percent or so rise compared with April 2024, when online casinos collected $192.9 million.

The operator leaderboard looked familiar to anyone watching Michigan closely. FanDuel, partnered with MotorCity Casino, led with $67.6 million in gross receipts, a marginal decline of 0.8 percent or so from March. BetMGM, tied to MGM Grand Detroit, followed with $64.9 million, which was down 5.8 percent or so month to month. DraftKings, operating in partnership with the Bay Mills Indian Community, rounded out the top three at $42.4 million, which placed them on the positive side of the monthly ledger with a 3.4 percent increase.

Bonus Finder readers will recognize this ordering and the margins between them because the top three have traded places before and are still packed closely together.

Sports Betting Figures

Sportsbook activity added $42.6 million in gross receipts, a 1.7 percent or so year-over-year rise. Adjusted gross receipts for sports betting were lower at $26.8 million, down 3.6 percent or so month to month, in part because April’s betting volume cooled from March. Total handle came in at $417.9 million/a 12.1 percent or so drop off from the previous month. Even with the softer handle, month-to-month gross sports betting receipts rose 29.3 percent or so. That contrast is a reminder that hold can swing outcomes in any short window, which is why single-month comparisons should be read with a little caution.

Operator Highlights: Sports Betting

For sports betting specifically, the operator rankings were led by FanDuel at MotorCity with $19.1 million in gross receipts from a handle of $154.6 million. DraftKings at Bay Mills placed second with $10.5 million in gross receipts from $114.9 million in handle. BetMGM at MGM Grand Detroit completed the top three with $5.8 million in gross receipts from a $53.9 million handle.

Those figures underline the same theme you see on the casino side. FanDuel and BetMGM remain powerful, DraftKings is competitive across both verticals, and the gap between them can shift as promotions and product updates roll out.

Market Structure

As of April, Michigan listed 15 authorized commercial and tribal operators for iGaming and online sportsbooks. All 15 offered online casino services, and 12 also offered mobile sports betting. That spread matters for competition and pricing, and it helps explain why the top three are strong but not invincible. Players in Michigan can sample different apps easily, and the best product tends to rise.

Adjusted Gross Receipts Across Verticles

Across online casino and sports betting combined, adjusted gross receipts reached $259.9 million after promotional deductions. That was 28.7 percent or so higher than a year ago and only 0.3 percent or so shy of March’s peak. On pace, on plan/and still expanding. If you have been following the monthly cadence on this site, you know that April’s profile fits the larger arc of 2025 so far.

Taxes and local contributions

Michigan collected $49.6 million in combined state taxes from online gambling in April. Of that total, $48.2 million came from online casino and $1.4 million came from online sports betting. The City of Detroit received $13.1 million, including $12.6 million tied to online casino activity and $504,986 from online sports betting. Tribal operators contributed an additional $5.6 million to their respective authorities.

Compared to March, state casino tax contributions were 4.6 percent or so lower, and Detroit’s casino tax receipts were 3.6 percent or so lower. Sports betting painted a different picture, with state tax revenue up 61 percent or so month to month and Detroit’s sports betting tax up 79 percent or so.

Measured year over year, total operator contributions in taxes were up 34.4 percent or so.

Key April 2025 Metrics

Metric Value Total gross receipts, all online gambling $290.7 million Gross receipts, online casino $248.1 million Gross receipts, online sports betting $42.6 million Total adjusted gross receipts $259.9 million Sports betting handle $417.9 million State tax, total $49.6 million Detroit tax, total $13.1 million Tribal contributions $5.6 million

Top Operators, Snapshot:

Segment Operator Gross receipts Handle Online casino FanDuel at MotorCity $67.6 million n, a Online casino BetMGM at MGM Grand Detroit $64.9 million n, a Online casino DraftKings with Bay Mills $42.4 million n, a Sports betting FanDuel at MotorCity $19.1 million $154.6 million Sports betting DraftKings at Bay Mills $10.5 million $114.9 million Sports betting BetMGM at MGM Grand Detroit $5.8 million $53.9 million

What It Means

In a single month, noise can overwhelm the signal. For Michigan, however, April shows the opposite. The month-to-month blip was tiny, and the year-over-year lift was meaningful, which suggests the base is still growing. With 15 operators in the market and 12 taking sports bets, competition remains healthy.

Product teams keep pushing features, cashback, and live casino content, and that feeds engagement. Taxes tell their own story, with the state and the city posting sizable monthly totals that keep climbing in annual comparisons. If that trend holds, expect a tight race at the top and a few surprises further down the board as smaller brands chase share with creative promotions and sharper lobbies. The short version: stability with room to run.