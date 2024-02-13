Historical Events on February 13th

What historical events have happened on February 13th?
(STL.News) There have been multiple historical events that have taken place on February 13th. They are as follows:
- 1258 Baghdad, then a city of 1 million, falls to the Mongols as the Abbasid Caliphate is destroyed, tens of thousands slaughtered, ending the Islamic Golden Age.
- 1601 Fleet of five British East India Company vessels departs on their 1st voyage from London, led by Sir James John Lancaster commanding the “Red Dragon”; the journey takes nearly 16 months.
- 1689 Parliament of England adopts the Bill of Rights, which establishes the rights of parliament and places limits on the crown.
- 1942 Operation Sealion, Nazi Germany’s invasion of England, is canceled by Adolf Hitler.
- 1945 Allied planes begin bombing the German city of Dresden, resulting in a devastating firestorm that destroys the city and kills over 22,000 people.
- 1945 Soviet forces capture Budapest after a 49-day battle with Nazi Germany that killed 159,000 people
- 1960 France becomes the 4th nuclear nation by exploding the 70 kilo-ton “Gerboise Bleue” atomic bomb in the French Algerian Sahara desert.
SOURCE: OnThisDay