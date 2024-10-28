Bartolino’s Twin Oaks Opens Fabulous Facility in West County

Bartolino’s Twin Oaks opens a fabulous Italian restaurant at 1304 Big Bend Rd, Manchester, MO.

TWIN OAKS, MO (STL.News) Bartolino’s Twin Oaks is another addition to the restaurant empire owned and managed by Mike, John, Bart, and Chris Saracino, the four sons of the late founder, Bart Saracino, Sr.

We have been watching this location for the past two years and are curious about what has taken so long. After walking in today to visit Michael Saracino, I could see why. A lot of detail goes into designing and creating a beautiful restaurant such as this location, which they have no competition in the St. Louis region. They spared no expense in adding this new location to their five-restaurant empire, which includes:

Bartolino’s South

Bartolino’s Osteria

Chris’ Watson Road

Chris’ @ The Docket

The St. Louis Restaurant Review published an article today praising the facility, and St. Louis Magazine has a great, in-depth article about Bartolino’s history, which we recommend that you read.

Bartolino’s Twin Oaks has a Google Rating of 4.9 Stars but only nine (9) online customer reviews and ratings. This rating is as of October 28, 2024, at 8:00 pm. Ratings are subject to change without notice as customers publish new reviews.

We will keep a close eye on this location for a couple of reasons: one, I will visit it often, and two, we are excited about this place to see if the community can accept and support it. I think it will be a massive success for the Saracino family. We wish them luck!

Name, address, and phone:

Bartolino’s Twin Oaks

1304 Big Bend Rd

Manchester, MO 63021

Phone: 636-254-1001

USPress.News covered this story as well.