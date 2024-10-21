Catalyst Family Resolves EEOC Discrimination Charge

Business

Catalyst Family, Inc. Resolves EEOC Disability Discrimination Charge

Settles Federal Charge Finding Catalyst Family, Inc. Fired Assistant Teacher Instead of Accommodating Disability.

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Catalyst Family Inc., a non-profit company that operates child development centers in various locations in California, has agreed to provide almost $150,000 to a former employee and injunctive relief following an investigation by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the federal agency announced today.

Contents
According to the EEOC’s investigation, the part-time employee had worked for Catalyst Family for about two years when he requested an accommodation for his intellectual and cognitive disabilities in March 2021.  The investigation found that instead of fully implementing the agreed-upon accommodation, his employer terminated him as an assistant teacher due to his disability in April 2022.

Such alleged conduct violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations to employees with disabilities barring an undue hardship.

Following the investigation, the parties engaged in the pre-litigation conciliation process, which resulted in a settlement requiring Catalyst Family to pay monetary damages, revise its non-discrimination policies and procedures, and conduct training for all managers, recruiters, and HR personnel.  The company also agreed to provide the worker with a neutral reference letter and to rescind the termination notice from his personnel file.

“I’m happy the EEOC realized Catalyst discriminated against me, and Catalyst has to change its policies and be monitored,” said the worker, who has found work at a different educational program.  “It’s good for everyone with disabilities and their families.  And it’s good for the kids we cared for who now can learn that all of us are just people who have the right to pursue our dreams.”

EEOC San Francisco District Director Nancy Sienko said, “We note Catalyst Family’s cooperation in taking steps to ensure compliance with the ADA’s requirements.  This result is a win for all involved.”

TAGGED:
