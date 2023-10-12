SIG SAUER expands ammunition manufacturing facility in Arkansas, creating 625 new jobs

JACKSONVILLE, AR (STL.News) Sarah Huckabee Sanders (47th Governor of Arkansas) released the following information on October 6, 2023:

SIG SAUER, a global leader in the firearms and ammunition industry, has announced plans to expand its ammunition manufacturing facility in Jacksonville. This expansion is expected to create 625 new jobs over the next five years.

“We are incredibly excited about expanding our ammunition operations here in Jacksonville and building upon years of success in Arkansas. This opportunity has proven itself essential to the growth and sustainment of our ammunition business and further enforces our commitment to the Arkansas community and workforce,” said Ron Cohen, President and CEO of SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER Inc. will invest $150 million to expand the Jacksonville facility. The company will be investing in component hybrid case manufacturing, primer manufacturing, and load/pack operations to support multiple contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense. As part of the expansion, SIG SAUER will be developing a new 250,000-square-foot building to house parts of its manufacturing processes.

“Here in Arkansas, we love welcoming business expansions almost as much as we love defending the Second Amendment. SIG SAUER’s expansion to their facility in Jacksonville does both, creating jobs and reaffirming Arkansans’ right to keep and bear arms,” said Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “I’m proud this company chose Arkansas to plant its roots, and I’ll keep cutting taxes, investing in education, and growing our workforce to invite even more jobs and businesses to the Natural State.”

“SIG SAUER is a major part of our state’s firearms and ammunition industry, and we are proud that this global leader continues to expand in Jacksonville,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “SIG’s success in Arkansas is a testament to the state’s experienced workforce and the business-friendly climate that fosters companies’ growth.”

In 2016, SIG SAUER announced that it would be locating its new ammunition manufacturing facility in Jacksonville, creating 50 new jobs. Today, the Elite Performance Ammunition manufacturing facility employs 348 employees.

“SIG Sauer has a wonderful growth story and has become a regional employer of choice since they first invested in Jacksonville in 2016,” said Jay Chesshir, President and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber. “This significant expansion further solidifies Metro Little Rock as a nationwide leader in the ammunition and shooting sports industries.”

SIG SAUER manufactures ammunition and ammunition components for the U.S. Department of Defense, global defense and law enforcement, and consumers, in addition to pistol night sights at the Jacksonville facility.

“I am excited for what this expansion will bring to Jacksonville and the region of central Arkansas,” said Jacksonville Mayor Jeff Elmore. “Their footprint in Jacksonville and impact on our city and state is something that we are extremely grateful for. We look forward to many more successful years of SIG SAUER in Jacksonville and the State of Arkansas.”

The company is an ISO 9001-certified company with more than 3,200 employees worldwide.

“I am very excited that SIG SAUER is expanding their existing manufacturing operations and bringing more job opportunities to Jacksonville,” said Logan Perry, chairman of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. “SIG SAUER has been a vital part of this community since they first located operations here as part of the initial ammunition relocation phase, and I am very honored they chose Jacksonville. Not only does this bring job opportunities to our community, but it also boosts real estate sales, along with heightened revenue to local businesses because of these additional jobs. The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce looks forward to continuing to support SIG SAUER and enhance their footprint in Central Arkansas.”

SOURCE: Arkansas Governor