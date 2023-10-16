Camile Lindsay - Illinois - Appointed as Director
Camile Lindsay - Illinois - Appointed as Director
Categories

Camile Lindsay – Illinois – Appointed as Director

Illinois – IDFPR Announces New Acting Director of Professional Regulation

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (“IDFPR”) announced today that Camile Lindsay will serve as the next Acting Director of Professional Regulation, pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.  Appointed by Governor JB Pritzker, Lindsay previously served in the Pritzker Administration as First Assistant Deputy Governor for infrastructure, public safety, environment, and energy.

SOURCE: Illinois State

69 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
Written by

Smith

Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.

You might also like

BEFORE YOU GO

More Reading

Post navigation