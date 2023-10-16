Camile Lindsay – Illinois – Appointed as Director

Illinois – IDFPR Announces New Acting Director of Professional Regulation
CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (“IDFPR”) announced today that Camile Lindsay will serve as the next Acting Director of Professional Regulation, pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate. Appointed by Governor JB Pritzker, Lindsay previously served in the Pritzker Administration as First Assistant Deputy Governor for infrastructure, public safety, environment, and energy.
SOURCE: Illinois State