US Dollar Continues to Slide – July 3, 2025

U.S. Dollar Continues to Slide Amid Economic Uncertainty and Rate Cut Expectations

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) — The U.S. dollar is under continued pressure in global forex markets, declining to its lowest levels in over three years amid growing expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, increasing government deficits, and shifting investor sentiment. Technical indicators reinforce this downward momentum, and traders worldwide are adjusting their positions accordingly.

As of early July 2025, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of major currencies, has fallen to the mid-96 range, marking a 3½-year low. Investors, analysts, and central banks are closely watching this move as it could signal deeper structural changes in the global financial system.

Political and Economic Forces Pressuring the Dollar

The convergence of several macroeconomic and geopolitical factors is mainly driving the dollar’s decline:

1. Rate Cut Expectations:

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to begin reducing interest rates in the coming months due to signs of economic softening. Recent economic data—including weaker-than-expected private payroll growth and stagnating manufacturing activity—have increased market expectations for rate cuts. Lower interest rates generally reduce the appeal of the dollar for yield-seeking investors, making it less competitive against higher-yielding currencies.

2. Expanding Budget Deficits:

President Trump’s administration has introduced major new spending initiatives aimed at boosting infrastructure, military readiness, and domestic manufacturing. While these proposals have garnered political support, they are expected to significantly widen the federal budget deficit, sparking concerns among investors about the long-term sustainability of U.S. fiscal policy. These concerns are contributing to a broader loss of confidence in the dollar.

3. Central Bank Diversification:

A recent UBS Reserve Manager Survey revealed that global central banks are increasingly reducing their exposure to the U.S. dollar. Many reserve managers cited concerns about the Federal Reserve’s independence, political interference, and long-term governance stability. In response, they are reallocating funds toward gold, the euro, and China’s yuan, further eroding demand for the dollar as the world’s primary reserve currency.

Technical Analysis Supports Bearish Outlook

A technical breakdown of the U.S. Dollar Index underscores the bearish outlook:

Moving Averages:

The DXY is trading below its 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), all of which confirm the prevailing downtrend.

The 5-day SMA is hovering near 96.9, but the price action remains consistently beneath it, a clear indicator of persistent downward pressure.

Momentum Indicators:

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending around 47, approaching oversold territory without showing signs of reversal.

The stochastic RSI is deeply oversold near 14, indicating the possibility of a short-term bounce, although momentum remains weak.

The MACD histogram is mildly positive, but the overall trend still supports bearish continuation.

The Average Directional Index (ADX) is at 37, suggesting a strong directional trend, with the negative directional indicator (-DI) leading the positive indicator (+DI).

Support and Resistance Levels:

Support: The next major support zone lies between 96.5 and 96.7. A break below this could trigger further downside toward the mid-95 range.

Resistance: Any rallies are likely to face strong resistance near 97.4–97.5, where past highs and moving averages converge.

How to Trade the U.S. Dollar in the Forex Market

Forex traders are adapting to the dollar’s downturn by applying both trend-following and counter-trend strategies. Below are a few techniques being employed:

1. Trend-Following Trades:

With technical indicators showing a sustained bearish trend, many traders are shorting the dollar against stronger currencies. For instance:

Short USD/JPY: Traders are entering short positions on rallies toward 155.00–155.50, with stops above 156.00 and profit targets between 150.00 and 152.00.

Short USD/CHF: Similarly, short positions are being considered against the Swiss franc, which is benefiting from safe-haven flows and relative monetary policy stability.

2. Counter-Trend Opportunities:

While the trend remains bearish, some traders are watching for temporary bounces driven by oversold conditions. These counter-trend trades can be executed with tight risk controls:

Long EUR/USD: On dips to 1.1850–1.1870, traders are initiating long positions with stops just below 1.1830 and targets near 1.1950–1.1970.

Long GBP/USD: A similar setup exists for the British pound, especially amid an improving UK economic outlook and hawkish Bank of England commentary.

3. News-Based Strategies:

Key economic releases—such as the U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, CPI data, and Fed meeting minutes—offer trading opportunities based on volatility spikes. Traders use breakout strategies to capture moves following the initial market reaction:

For example, if NFP results fall short of expectations, traders may short USD/JPY on a break below recent intraday support with tight stops and short-term profit targets.

4. Carry Trade Approaches:

Given the growing possibility of Fed rate cuts, the U.S. dollar is losing its carry trade appeal. Investors are now favoring high-yielding currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars. Long AUD/USD or NZD/USD positions could offer positive carry and capital appreciation if the rate differential continues to widen.

Market Outlook: Will the Dollar Recover?

Whether the U.S. dollar can regain strength depends on a combination of monetary policy, geopolitical stability, and investor confidence. If the Federal Reserve surprises markets by maintaining a neutral stance or inflation unexpectedly rises, we could see a shift in sentiment.

However, the current backdrop suggests continued weakness, especially with central banks diversifying reserves and market participants pricing in a dovish Fed. Moreover, should the euro break above the psychologically important $1.20 level, it could accelerate the dollar’s decline further.

Conclusion

The U.S. dollar is facing a perfect storm of bearish pressures—rate cut expectations, fiscal uncertainty, and waning global trust. While technical signals point to a deeply entrenched downtrend, traders must remain cautious of oversold conditions and potential short-covering rallies.

For forex traders, the current environment presents both risk and opportunity. Those who adapt to the changing landscape and implement disciplined trading strategies can potentially benefit from the ongoing shift in dollar dynamics.

As always, managing risk, utilizing technical indicators wisely, and staying attuned to macroeconomic developments will be crucial in navigating the U.S. dollar’s evolving role in the global currency markets.

