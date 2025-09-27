Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant, located at 624 North Main Street, O’Fallon, Missouri, has been serving authentic Mexican cuisine to the community since 2004.
(STL.News) Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant, located at 624 N. Main Street in O’Fallon, MO, has served the community its award-winning Mexican cuisine since 2004. The location is easily accessible and convenient to visit, situated on the east side of N. Main Street, and it efficiently serves a large portion of O’Fallon, MO.
The reviews say everything that needs to be said about this establishment. This restaurant is an institution at this point, and we support it as a featured member of St. Louis Restaurant Review.
They offer:
- Dine-in
- Online Ordering Featuring eOrderSTL by St. Louis Restaurant Review
- Now, delivery is available through third-party delivery companies such as DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats.
- Catering – Call the restaurant for more details.
- Alcohol is available
- Safe and clean environment
Maro Parra is the owner. He also owns Mario’s Cafe, which opened in April 2025, a highly rated Mexican restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with alcohol available, featuring Margaritas.
The ratings and reviews for both restaurants are high, ranking them among the best in O’Fallon, Missouri. This is a significant achievement for the owner, illustrating his dedication to the industry and his customers.
The decor and atmosphere are clean, stylish, and feature a Mexican theme. The space is spacious, with plenty of room and not overcrowded.
Dos Primos is launching online Ordering with delivery featuring eOrderSTL, a St. Louis Restaurant Review online ordering platform, in addition to DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats.
Additionally, Dos Primos offers catering and will add a catering menu to ezcater.com in the near future.
There are plenty of Mexican restaurants in the region to choose from. Still, few offer the length of time in business and ratings that Dos Primos has accumulated over its 21 years of serving the community.
Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant in O’Fallon, MO, online ratings and reviews as of September 6, 2025, are as follows:
- Google – 4.6 Stars with more than 680 online customer ratings and reviews
- Facebook – Not Rated Yet
- Yelp – 3.6 Stars with more than 55 online customer ratings and reviews
- TripAdvisor – 4.1 Bubbles with 32 online customer ratings and reviews
- STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online customer rating and review
NOTE: These ratings are subject to change without notice. Please refer to the source for the most up-to-date ratings and reviews.
Business hours are as follows:
- Sunday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm – reduced hours
- Monday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm
- Tuesday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm
- Wednesday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm
- Thursday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm
- Friday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm
- Saturday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm
NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice. We recommend that you call the restaurant to verify critical information.
Business Structure:
Fictitious Name: Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant
Expiration Date: March 3, 2030
Legal Owner: IL Ojo Agua Incorporated – Date Formed: November 30, 2002 – Charter No: 00511496 – Status: Good Standing
Alternative Name: EL Ojo De Agua Incorporated d.b.a. Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant
Date Filed: March 3, 2025
File Number: X0011832344
Source: Missouri Secretary of State
NOTE: This public information is subject to change without notice. Please refer to the source link for the most up-to-date information.
Name, address, and phone (NAP):
Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant
624 North Main Street
O’Fallon, Missouri 63366-1704
Phone: 636-978-0130
Website: DosPrimosOFallon.com
Additional resources:
- St. Louis Restaurant Review Listing
- STL.Directory Listing
- USBiz.Directory Listing – Pending