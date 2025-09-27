Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant, located at 624 North Main Street, O’Fallon, Missouri, has been serving authentic Mexican cuisine to the community since 2004.

(STL.News) Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant, located at 624 N. Main Street in O’Fallon, MO, has served the community its award-winning Mexican cuisine since 2004. The location is easily accessible and convenient to visit, situated on the east side of N. Main Street, and it efficiently serves a large portion of O’Fallon, MO.

The reviews say everything that needs to be said about this establishment. This restaurant is an institution at this point, and we support it as a featured member of St. Louis Restaurant Review.

They offer:

Dine-in

Online Ordering Featuring eOrderSTL by St. Louis Restaurant Review

Now, delivery is available through third-party delivery companies such as DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats.

Catering – Call the restaurant for more details.

Alcohol is available

Safe and clean environment

Maro Parra is the owner. He also owns Mario’s Cafe, which opened in April 2025, a highly rated Mexican restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with alcohol available, featuring Margaritas.

The ratings and reviews for both restaurants are high, ranking them among the best in O’Fallon, Missouri. This is a significant achievement for the owner, illustrating his dedication to the industry and his customers.

The decor and atmosphere are clean, stylish, and feature a Mexican theme. The space is spacious, with plenty of room and not overcrowded.

Dos Primos is launching online Ordering with delivery featuring eOrderSTL, a St. Louis Restaurant Review online ordering platform, in addition to DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats.

Additionally, Dos Primos offers catering and will add a catering menu to ezcater.com in the near future.

There are plenty of Mexican restaurants in the region to choose from. Still, few offer the length of time in business and ratings that Dos Primos has accumulated over its 21 years of serving the community.

St. Louis Restaurant Review (STLRR) carefully selected them to be a featured member primarily due to their history and background of successfully serving their customers. We recommend this establishment based on the qualifications established by STLRR and its high third-party reviews, which its customers publish.

Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant in O’Fallon, MO, online ratings and reviews as of September 6, 2025, are as follows:

Google – 4.6 Stars with more than 680 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.6 Stars with more than 680 online customer ratings and reviews Facebook – Not Rated Yet

– Not Rated Yet Yelp – 3.6 Stars with more than 55 online customer ratings and reviews

– 3.6 Stars with more than 55 online customer ratings and reviews TripAdvisor – 4.1 Bubbles with 32 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.1 Bubbles with 32 online customer ratings and reviews STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online customer rating and review

NOTE: These ratings are subject to change without notice. Please refer to the source for the most up-to-date ratings and reviews.

Business hours are as follows:

Sunday – 11:00 am – 9:00 pm – reduced hours

– 11:00 am – 9:00 pm – reduced hours Monday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Tuesday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Wednesday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Thursday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Friday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Saturday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice. We recommend that you call the restaurant to verify critical information.

Business Structure:

Fictitious Name: Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant

Expiration Date: March 3, 2030

Legal Owner: IL Ojo Agua Incorporated – Date Formed: November 30, 2002 – Charter No: 00511496 – Status: Good Standing

Alternative Name: EL Ojo De Agua Incorporated d.b.a. Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant

Date Filed: March 3, 2025

File Number: X0011832344

Source: Missouri Secretary of State

NOTE: This public information is subject to change without notice. Please refer to the source link for the most up-to-date information.

Name, address, and phone (NAP):

Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant

624 North Main Street

O’Fallon, Missouri 63366-1704

Phone: 636-978-0130

Website: DosPrimosOFallon.com

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Additional resources: