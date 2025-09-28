Mario’s Cafe, 107 O’Fallon Plaza, O’Fallon, MO, boasts a 4.9 Star Google Rating.

(STL.News) Mario’s Cafe, located at 107 O’Fallon Plaza in O’Fallon, Missouri, opened in April 2025. Since their opening, they have earned some impressive ratings and reviews that are overwhelmingly positive, boasting a 4.9 Star Rating on Google.

The location is easily accessible. It is located just a short distance (approximately 100 feet) from the entrance to the O’Fallon Plaza, approximately three-quarters of a mile north of the I-70 and Main Street intersection, making it an easy destination to reach from nearby.

Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, they offer a diverse menu that many restaurants struggle to handle. However, Mario’s Cafe has apparently mastered the ability to manage this diversity, as evidenced by the overwhelmingly positive online customer reviews.

This is an impressive restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and also offers American and Mexican-infused menu items, adding complexity to its operations, but they have clearly mastered the process.

The restaurant is clean and classy in its decor, creating a comfortable atmosphere to relax and enjoy your meal or drinks with friends or family.

They are currently in the process of adding multiple online ordering platforms, including eOrderSTL, DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats. Additionally, they will create a catering menu that will be offered online through eOrderSTL and ezcater.com.

Mario Parra is the owner of Mario’s Cafe. He also owns Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant, located at 624 North Main Street in O’Fallon, Missouri. It is also a highly rated Mexican restaurant that has been in business since 2004. Parra is actively involved in the management of each restaurant, demanding a high customer rating to ensure the future of his operation.

Mario’s Cafe is a featured member of St. Louis Restaurant Review due to its high online ratings and consistently excellent operations, which customers love. The Cafe’s clean facility also helps create a safe environment for customers, a critical aspect that many restaurant owners overlook.

It is not only one of the highest-rated restaurants in O’Fallon, but also among the highest-rated in the St. Louis region. This is a significant statement because the area boasts a substantial number of highly rated restaurants, which is why they are a Featured Member of St. Louis Restaurant Review.

Mario’s Cafe offers:

Breakfast – Lunch – Dinner

Dine-in

Patio with umbrellas – located on the east side of the building

Online Ordering featuring eOrderSTL

featuring eOrderSTL Delivery using third-party delivery companies such as DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats

Carryout

Carryout Beer, Wine, and Mixed Drinks

Clean and Safe Atmosphere

MC online ratings and reviews are as follows as of September 6, 2025:

Google – 4.9 Stars with 67 online customer ratings and reviews

Facebook – 5 Stars with five online customer ratings and reviews – 94 followers

Yelp – 4.9 Stars with 10 online customer ratings and reviews

TripAdvisor – Not Rated Yet

STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online customer rating and review

Average Rating – 4.95 Stars

NOTE: These ratings and reviews are subject to change without notice, as customers can publish reviews 24/7/365. We will update these ratings periodically throughout the year.

Business hours:

Sunday – 7:00 am – 9:00 pm

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday – 7:00 am – 9:00 pm

Wednesday – 7:00 am – 9:00 pm

Thursday – 7:00 am – 9:00 pm

Friday – 7:00 am – 10:00 pm

Saturday – 7:00 am – 10:00 pm

NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice. Please call the restaurant to verify critical information.

Business structure:

Legal Name : Mario’s Cafe, LLC

Date Filed : August 14, 2024

File Number : LC014570072

Source: Missouri Secretary of State

NOTE: This information is subject to change without notice. For the most up-to-date information regarding the business structure, refer to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.

Mario’s Cafe

107 O’Fallon Plaza

O’Fallon, Missouri 63366

Phone: +1 636-339-2346

Email: fmarios435@gmail.com

Website: MariosCafeSTL.com

