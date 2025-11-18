HIG Capital Expands Nordic Footprint with Four-Asset Norwegian Logistics Portfolio

(STL.News) Miami-based alternative investment firm HIG Capital has acquired four logistics and light-industrial properties across Norway, marking the firm’s return to the Nordic market after previous exits and extending its pan-European logistics platform into one of the continent’s most supply-constrained markets.

The transaction, completed through one of HIG Capital‘s affiliates, comprises approximately 25,000 square meters of built area across 110,000 square meters of land. The portfolio benefits from flexible building configurations, including warm and covered storage, cross-dock capabilities, and direct motorway access—features that position the assets favorably amid growing tenant demand for modern industrial space around Oslo.

HIG Capital plans to implement operational improvements alongside selective capital investments to upgrade building specifications, stabilize occupancy, and unlock additional development potential permitted under existing zoning. The properties will also undergo comprehensive environmental, social, and governance improvements, including rooftop solar readiness, LED lighting upgrades, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure for both passenger and heavy goods vehicles.

Pan-European Logistics Ambitions

The Norwegian acquisition forms part of a broader industrial and logistics strategy across Europe. Combined with recent investments in the United Kingdom, France, and Southern Europe, HIG Capital’s logistics and industrial-office-showroom platform now exceeds a stabilized value of over €1 billion.

Riccardo Dallolio, managing director and head of HIG Realty in Europe, noted that the transaction marks the firm’s return to the Norwegian industrial and logistics market following previous sales of Kongsberg Technology Park and Raufoss Industripark. Jérôme Fouillé, managing director at HIG Realty in Europe, highlighted limited new logistics development around Oslo and increasing tenant demand for modern, energy-efficient space as factors supporting rental growth and long-term value creation.

The Norway deal follows HIG Capital’s April acquisition of logistics assets in Paris and Lyon, where the firm purchased six properties totaling approximately 50,000 square meters in prime locations with direct highway and airport access. Both the French and Norwegian portfolios target last-mile logistics opportunities in supply-constrained urban markets.

Broader European Real Estate Push

HIG Capital’s recent European real estate activity extends beyond logistics. In October, the firm established Boxengo, a self-storage platform in Italy, after completing five acquisitions in Milan and Rome. Two Milan facilities are scheduled to open by year-end, with three additional locations becoming operational in 2026. The platform, led by CEO William Binella, represents another move into operationally intensive, undersupplied sectors.

The firm also completed the acquisition of France Workwear, a textile services provider, from Rentokil Initial in October. The business, which operates 34 sites across France and serves more than 21,000 customers through subscription contracts, will rebrand in early 2026. Fabrice Shoshany, CEO of France Workwear, emphasized the company’s leadership in personal protective equipment, cleanrooms, and traceability services.

Infrastructure and Real Estate Foundations

Founded in 1993 by Sami Mnaymneh, executive chairman and CEO, and Tony Tamer, executive chairman, HIG Capital has grown into a global alternative investment firm managing $70 billion in capital. The firm operates across seven investment strategies, including private equity, growth equity, real estate, direct lending, infrastructure, special situations debt, and growth-stage healthcare.

HIG’s real estate funds focus on value-added properties that can benefit from improved asset management practices, while its infrastructure division targets value-add and core plus investments. Since its founding, the firm has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide, with a current portfolio exceeding 100 companies generating combined sales of more than $53 billion.

The firm maintains offices across North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia, with European affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, and Paris. This geographic reach enables HIG Capital to identify and execute cross-border transactions while leveraging local market expertise.

Recent months have seen the firm close its $5.9 billion WhiteHorse Middle Market Lending Fund IV, launch a GP Solutions Platform focused on secondaries transactions, and complete multiple corporate carve-outs across the technology and healthcare sectors. The Norway logistics acquisition represents another step in building scaled platforms across fragmented European markets where the firm sees opportunities for operational improvement and consolidation.

With a limited supply of modern logistics space in many European urban centers and ongoing demand from e-commerce and supply chain reconfiguration, HIG Capital’s expanded Nordic presence positions the firm to capture rental growth in a market characterized by high barriers to new development and strong underlying fundamentals.