Mike Feinberg on Tackling the Real Barriers to Employment

(STL.News) A flat tire shouldn’t derail a career, yet for many students at WorkTexas, it nearly does. “A lot of people we train are one flat tire away from disaster,” says Mike Feinberg, co-founder of the Houston-based vocational program. His point is blunt: technical skills alone can’t guarantee employment if basic life challenges prevent workers from showing up.

To address that gap, WorkTexas has built what Feinberg calls a “social services mall” within its two campuses. The Houston Food Bank stocks an on-site pantry. Journey Through Life provides mental health counseling. Clothed by Faith supplies professional attire. Wesley Community Center teaches financial literacy. More than 30 organizations participate, each contributing its own funding, staff, and expertise.

The model reflects Feinberg’s decades in education reform. Schools, he argues, should not attempt to do everything themselves. Instead, they can serve as community hubs that coordinate support systems often scattered across the city.

Lessons from KIPP

The idea took root in Feinberg’s years at KIPP, the charter network he co-founded. There, he saw students falter despite strong academic preparation. Vanessa Ramirez, a former KIPP student who co-founded WorkTexas, helped design alumni support programs and witnessed the same pattern.

“We need all those different supports to exist, but we can’t do them all because no one can be good at all those things,” Feinberg explains. The challenge is moving from competition to collaboration—what he calls turning “vicious guard dogs and pit bulls competing in the sandbox” into partners with shared goals.

Transportation and childcare emerge as the most common barriers. WorkTexas initially opened an on-site childcare center at Gallery Furniture, but found few students used it during training. Staff shifted strategies, connecting families with providers closer to home and helping navigate subsidies. For transportation, the program runs a van to internships and distributes public transit passes. Still, breakdowns, lapses in insurance, or suspended licenses frequently threaten workers’ stability.

Building a True Collaboration Network

Coordinating the partner ecosystem falls to Yazmin Guerra, WorkTexas’s director of workforce development. Organizations that once competed for clients and funding now share space, resources, and information. The key, she says, is to start with employer needs and work backward.

“If participants need food to stay focused, Houston Food Bank steps in. If trauma interferes with workplace relationships, Journey Through Life provides counseling. If digital literacy is the barrier, Houston Community College takes over,” Guerra explains.

The arrangement works because each partner benefits. Food banks, shelters, and counseling programs often see their clients cycle back without steady employment. WorkTexas provides the missing piece: a pathway to long-term self-sufficiency.

“The people working on food, housing, and physical health realize their work can only make a huge impact if people wind up having a sustainable career,” Mike Feinberg notes. “There’s a symbiotic relationship we’re tapping into.”

The Opportunity Center

The model is most visible at WorkTexas’s Opportunity Center, a repurposed detention facility serving justice-involved youth. Inside, vocational training sits alongside behavioral health programs, sensory rooms, food assistance, counseling, and clothing resources.

Attendance numbers suggest the approach works. Daily attendance averages 93 percent, unusually high for this population, and recidivism has dropped from 48 percent to 28 percent. Premier High School students enrolled in vocational tracks also show stronger engagement, with attendance rates of 85 percent compared to 75 percent for traditional academics.

The Secret Sauce

Partnerships extend well beyond basic needs. WorkFaith Connection trains students in professional soft skills. Legacy Community Health provides medical services. Workforce Solutions connects learners with federal training grants. Each group keeps its own funding streams but coordinates through WorkTexas to meet shared goals.

Scaling this model, Feinberg argues, requires a cultural shift. Nonprofit funding structures reward individual impact, but sustainable change depends on collective credit. “To truly get nonprofits to collaborate, that’s the magic. That’s the secret sauce,” he says.

The formula may sound simple: position schools as hubs, align service providers in one physical space, and focus relentlessly on long-term outcomes rather than short-term outputs. For Feinberg, it’s the difference between education that ends at graduation and education that supports a lifetime of work.