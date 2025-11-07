How to Apply for U.S. Citizenship Using the N-400 Form

How to Apply for U.S. Citizenship Online Using the N-400 Form Correctly

(STL.News) Applying for U.S. citizenship is one of the most important steps an immigrant can take toward achieving the American dream. Becoming a naturalized citizen offers the right to vote, the ability to travel freely with a U.S. passport, and the security of permanent belonging. However, the process requires careful attention to detail, starting with the correct form—Form N-400, Application for Naturalization.

This article offers general information and direction to help you find the correct location online to start your citizenship application. It is not legal advice and is intended solely as an informational resource to guide you to the official U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website, where the process begins.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span> Play

Understanding the N-400 Form

The N-400 form is the official application used by lawful permanent residents (green card holders) to apply for naturalization—the legal process of becoming a U.S. citizen. The form collects personal information, background details, and a record of your time as a permanent resident.

The form can be completed online through the USCIS website or downloaded and mailed to the appropriate address. Applicants should ensure they use only the official government website to avoid scams or incorrect versions of the form.

The correct link to begin the process of applying for Naturalization or U.S. Citizenship is:

Apply for Naturalization (Form N-400) on the Official USCIS Website

Who Can Apply for Citizenship?

Most applicants become eligible to apply for naturalization after five years as a lawful permanent resident. Some individuals may qualify sooner—typically after three years—if they are married to a U.S. citizen and meet other specific requirements.

Several key factors determine eligibility:

Continuous residence: You must have lived in the U.S. as a permanent resident for the required number of years. Physical presence: You must have spent a certain amount of time physically present in the country during that period. Good moral character: USCIS reviews criminal history and conduct during the qualifying years. English and civics test: Applicants must demonstrate basic English proficiency and an understanding of U.S. history and government. Oath of allegiance: The process concludes with taking the Oath of Allegiance at a formal ceremony, completing the transition to full citizenship.

The Online Application Process

USCIS allows applicants to create an online account to file Form N-400 electronically. This digital process offers several advantages:

You can complete and submit the form online without printing or mailing.

online without printing or mailing. You may upload supporting documents directly to your account.

directly to your account. The system allows you to track your case status and receive updates.

and receive updates. Payments can be made securely by credit card, debit card, or electronic bank transfer.

Applicants who prefer to apply by mail can still download the PDF version of the form, print it, and mail it, along with the required documentation and payment, to the USCIS Lockbox facility for their state.

Common Supporting Documents for Applying for U.S. Citizenship

When submitting Form N-400, you’ll need to include documentation proving your eligibility. Commonly required materials include:

A copy of your Permanent Resident Card (Green Card) , front and back.

, front and back. Two passport-style photos if you live outside the United States.

if you live outside the United States. Documentation of marital history , if applicable.

, if applicable. Tax returns or IRS transcripts showing your filing history.

showing your filing history. Records of travel outside the U.S. during your permanent residency.

during your permanent residency. Any court or police records, if you have prior charges or citations.

These materials must be accurate and up-to-date. Submitting incomplete or inaccurate information may delay or jeopardize your application.

Form N-400 Fees and Processing Times

As of this writing, the filing fee for Form N-400 is $760 when filed online and includes both the application and biometrics services. Applicants experiencing financial hardship may request a fee waiver or reduction if they meet specific income requirements.

Processing times vary by location and USCIS workload. On average, it takes 8 to 12 months from the submission of the application to the naturalization ceremony. You can check estimated processing times for your local office through the USCIS website.

Preparing for the Interview and Test

After filing your application, USCIS will schedule you for biometrics (fingerprinting) and, later, a naturalization interview. During the interview, an officer will review your application and test your English and U.S. civics knowledge. Study materials and sample questions are available for free on the USCIS website.

Passing the civics and English tests is essential to completing the naturalization process. Applicants who do not pass on the first attempt are generally given one additional opportunity to retake the failed portion.

Why Naturalization Matters

U.S. citizenship is not just a legal status—it represents commitment, opportunity, and inclusion in the American democratic process. Citizens gain full voting rights, access to federal employment opportunities, and protection from deportation. They can also sponsor more categories of relatives for lawful immigration to the United States.

Naturalized citizens contribute deeply to communities across the nation, strengthening both the economy and civic engagement. For many, this final step affirms their permanent bond to the country they now call home.

Avoiding Scams and Fraud

It is important to avoid third-party services or unofficial websites that claim to expedite or guarantee approval for a fee. Only the USCIS website provides the legitimate N-400 form and official filing instructions. Unscrupulous services often charge excessive fees and provide inaccurate or misleading guidance.

Always ensure that the website address ends in “.gov” before entering personal information.

Final Thoughts and Disclaimer

The path to citizenship can seem complex, but the process is clearly outlined and accessible through the USCIS website. Whether you apply online or by mail, preparation and accuracy are key to success.

To begin your journey toward U.S. citizenship, visit the official link below:

USCIS Form N-400 – Application for Naturalization

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. STL.News is not affiliated with USCIS or any government agency. Applicants are encouraged to consult with an immigration attorney or accredited representative for personalized legal guidance regarding their eligibility or unique circumstances.

Related articles on STL.News:

Published by STL.News — providing verified, factual, and accessible information for readers seeking clarity on important topics affecting American life and policy.

© 2025 STL.News/St. Louis Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI technologies, like Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest news, head to STL.News.