Brandon Aumiller Sentenced for Tax Evasion

Defendant Brandon Aumiller Attempted to Thwart IRS Efforts to Collect Over $400,000 in Taxes.

Brandon Aumiller was sentenced to 24 months for evading his personal and employment taxes.

MILROY, PA (STL.News) According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Brandon Aumiller of Milroy owned an insurance sales business. For tax years 2007 and 2009 through 2011, Aumiller filed personal income tax returns reporting that he owed taxes but did not pay them. He also filed employment tax returns for his business, reporting that it owed taxes for the third quarter of 2013 and the first two quarters of 2014 but did not pay those taxes either.

When the IRS sought to collect the taxes Aumiller admitted he owed, Aumiller engaged in a multi-year scheme to thwart the IRS’ efforts by concealing his assets in nominee bank accounts, structuring multiple real estate deals to hide the transactions from the IRS, and submitting false financial disclosure forms to the IRS that did not fully disclose his bank accounts and his real estate assets.

Aumiller caused a tax loss to the IRS of $478,270.

In addition to the term of imprisonment, U.S. District Judge Christopher C. Conner ordered Aumiller to serve three years of supervised release and to pay approximately 180,000 in restitution to the United States.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam for the Middle District of Pennsylvania made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Matthew L. Cofer of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur for the Middle District of Pennsylvania prosecuted the case.

