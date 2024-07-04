Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill – Restaurant Review

St. Louis Restaurant Review reviewed Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill.

CREVE COEUR, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review of Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill, which has grown to three locations: Creve Coeur, Edwardsville, and St. Peters, Missouri.

St. Louis Restaurant Review uses online reviews published by its customers, including Google, Facebook, Yelp, TripAdvisor, and more, if available, as the foundation of their restaurant reviews.

Mr. Harry Parker, owner of Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill, was interviewed before the review was published. Mr. Parker has an engineering degree and an MBA from Wharton Business School. His wife, Erica Reed Parker, also has an MBA and is a talented gospel singer who ranks on the charts. They work together daily to achieve their dreams and build their brand.

His goals are to revise and tweak a few operational changes and then sell franchises to help grow and increase the brand.

The ratings referenced in the restaurant review are subject to change without notice as customers publish new reviews.