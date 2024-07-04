Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill - Restaurant Review
Categories

Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill – Restaurant Review

  • Posted byby Smith
  • July 4, 2024
  • 1 min

St. Louis Restaurant Review reviewed Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill.

CREVE COEUR, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review of Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill, which has grown to three locations: Creve Coeur, Edwardsville, and St. Peters, Missouri.

St. Louis Restaurant Review uses online reviews published by its customers, including Google, Facebook, Yelp, TripAdvisor, and more, if available, as the foundation of their restaurant reviews.

Mr. Harry Parker, owner of Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill, was interviewed before the review was published.  Mr. Parker has an engineering degree and an MBA from Wharton Business School.  His wife, Erica Reed Parker, also has an MBA and is a talented gospel singer who ranks on the charts.  They work together daily to achieve their dreams and build their brand.

His goals are to revise and tweak a few operational changes and then sell franchises to help grow and increase the brand.

The ratings referenced in the restaurant review are subject to change without notice as customers publish new reviews.

Written by

Smith

Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.

You might also like

BEFORE YOU GO

More Reading

Post navigation