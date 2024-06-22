Asian Restaurant Group to Pay $307K in Back Wages

The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $307,000 in Back Wages and Damages for 23 restaurant workers in Hawaii who were deprived of overtime pay by Asian Restaurant Group, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor released the following information on June 21, 2024. The employer is Asian Restaurant Group, Inc., which operates two restaurants named Max’s of Manila in Hawaii.

We publish this type of information in hopes that small employers realize they are breaking serious laws with severe consequences. Many small employers do not thoroughly and feel that they are doing “smart” business when, in fact, they are breaking the law and taking advantage of less fortunate people. It’s a power game many employers get away with for years or decades, but morally, it is wrong. Learn from the mistakes of others before your company is listed.

Employer: Asian Restaurant Group Inc. – operating two restaurants as Max’s of Manila in Hawaii – 1350 Pine St. #6, Boulder, CO 80304

Investigation findings: A U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigation found the owners of two Max’s of Manila restaurants in Honolulu and Waipahu did not pay kitchen staff required overtime rates for hours over 40 in a workweek, a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The employer paid kitchen employees a fixed salary and excluded them for overtime pay regardless of how many hours they worked. Investigators also found the employer unlawfully allowed a manager to take a portion of tips. Federal law forbids employers or managers from keeping employees’ tips for any purpose.

Back Wages Recovered:

$153,885 in overtime wages for 23 employees

$153,885 in liquidated damages for 23 employees

$8,418 in civil money penalties for the reckless nature of the violations

Quote: “Many restaurant employers in Hawaii and elsewhere in the nation continue to shortchange workers and deprive them of their hard-earned wages,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Terence Trotter in Honolulu. “The restaurants failing to pay employees in compliance with the law will pay a hefty price in back wages due plus liquidated damages. We are determined to protect workers and stop these illegal practices.”

Agency: Wage and Hour Division

Date of Release: June 21, 2024

Release Number: 24-1201-SAN