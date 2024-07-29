Public Notice - Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant
  • July 29, 2024
Public Notice – Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant in O’Fallon, Illinois, has created Zapp Thai Restaurant, LLC to operate the business.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant has been in business for many years but was purchased by Sinath Ngeth in the fall of 2021.  She has operated the restaurant as a sole proprietorship.  They offer authentic Thai cuisine and have high online customer reviews.

However, on July 22, 2024, Zapp Thai Restaurant, LLC d.b.a. Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant was created in Illinois to operate the business as a company rather than a sole proprietorship.

The new company, Zapp Thai Restaurant, LLC, will soon acquire business assets, liabilities, lease agreements, and other miscellaneous details.

Business address and phone are:

1407 West Highway 50
O’Fallon, Illinois 62269
Phone: +1 618-628-9276

