Overseas Markets Begin the Week Positive – Nov. 24, 2025

Overseas Markets Begin the Week on a Positive Note as Global Investors Position for Rate Cuts – Monday, November 24, 2025

(STL.News) Overseas Markets – As the new trading week opened on Monday, November 24, 2025, global investors were greeted by a cautiously optimistic tone across major overseas equity markets. Asian and European markets moved broadly higher in overnight trading, extending Friday’s improved sentiment and reflecting growing confidence that the U.S. Federal Reserve may move closer to cutting rates in December. Despite lingering geopolitical concerns and lingering questions about global demand, the dominant theme throughout the overnight session was a return to risk-taking, supported by stabilizing yields, a softening U.S. dollar, and renewed appetite for equities in Asia, Europe, and emerging markets.

The overseas action sets the stage for a stronger open on Wall Street, particularly as investors weigh last week’s volatility against the possibility that U.S. monetary policy may finally begin to loosen. With global markets still adjusting to shifting expectations around inflation, currencies, and commodity trends, Monday’s session provided a clear message: optimism is returning, even if cautiously.

Overseas Markets – Asia Leads the Overnight Session With Broad Gains

Overseas Markets: Asian equities delivered the strongest performance of the overnight session. While the region remains sensitive to U.S. market direction, Monday’s rally showed that investors were responding to improving global conditions rather than merely reacting to recent U.S. moves.

Overseas Markets – Hong Kong Surges as Tech Stocks Rebound

Overseas Markets: Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index led the region, rising sharply as investors rotated back into undervalued technology and consumer names. After several weeks of uneven performance, Monday’s trading showed a noticeable shift toward growth-oriented sectors. The gains were broad, suggesting a renewed confidence that the worst of the market’s multi-month turmoil may be easing.

Global rate-cut expectations and improved liquidity conditions drove optimism in Hong Kong. Investors appeared ready to embrace higher-risk positions again, signaling the possibility of sustained momentum heading into the final month of the year.

Overseas Markets – Australia Posts Strong Gains Across Multiple Sectors

Overseas Markets: Australia’s ASX 200 also posted solid gains, climbing over 1% by the close of its session. The strength was widespread across banking, mining, retail, and infrastructure stocks. The softer U.S. dollar supported commodity-linked equities, giving miners a stronger footing. Meanwhile, financial stocks benefited from global bond yields retreating from recent highs, giving markets breathing room.

For Australia, the broader positive sentiment also comes at a critical time as the nation enters its holiday retail season. Investors were encouraged by signals that consumer activity remains resilient despite inflation and rate pressures earlier this year.

Overseas Markets – Singapore, India, and Other Markets Join the Rally

Overseas Markets: Singapore’s Straits Times Index and India’s Nifty 50 also gained during Monday’s trading, with India continuing its recent trend of outperforming the broader region. Indian markets have remained relatively stable compared to other global exchanges, and Monday’s gains reinforced that resilience. A firming rupee also supported investor confidence.

Japan Closed for a Holiday

Overseas Markets: Japan’s markets were closed on Monday, which removed one of the region’s largest trading centers from the overnight picture. However, Japan’s absence did not dampen overall enthusiasm, as activity in other Asian markets more than compensated.

Overseas Markets – China Underperforms Amid Chip-Sector Weakness

Overseas Markets: While the broader region performed well, mainland China lagged, weighed down by weakness in semiconductor and technology manufacturing stocks. Concerns over economic softness, limited credit expansion, and ongoing challenges in the nation’s property sector continued to create headwinds.

Although China did not fully participate in the regional rally, its underperformance did not appear to spill over into neighboring markets. Still, global investors remain cautious about China’s economic trajectory, and Monday’s session reflected that hesitation.

Overseas Markets – European Markets Open Higher as Investors Embrace Stability

Overseas Markets: When European markets opened several hours later, they followed Asia’s lead with their own modest but steady gains. By mid-session, most major European indices were trading higher, signaling a firm start to the week.

Pan-European Indices Show Renewed Strength

Overseas Markets: The STOXX 600, a key indicator of European equity performance, posted broad gains across sectors. Financials, energy companies, industrial firms, and consumer stocks contributed to the index’s strength. Investors appeared to be reassessing risk following last week’s cautious trading environment.

UK, Germany, and France Post Early Gains

Overseas Markets: The FTSE 100 in the UK traded higher on Monday, benefiting from a combination of global rate-cut optimism and stabilizing commodity prices. Likewise, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced as markets digested the latest geopolitical developments and focused on improving macroeconomic expectations.

Defense Stocks Decline on Easing Geopolitical Tension

Overseas Markets: One notable exception in Europe was the defense sector, which faced pressure early Monday as investors responded to progress in negotiations over Ukraine. As the possibility of reduced demand for military equipment temporarily softened outlooks for defense companies, investors turned to sectors more directly influenced by economic expansion and higher consumer spending.

Overseas Markets – Currency Markets Show Dollar Stability and Yen Weakness

Foreign currency markets painted a telling picture of investor sentiment. On Monday, the U.S. dollar remained firm but not aggressively higher. The dollar’s stability provided a crucial backdrop for the day’s trading.

Yen Weakens Significantly

The Japanese yen weakened sharply in early trading, continuing a multi-month trend driven by interest-rate differentials and investor expectations that Japan may not aggressively tighten monetary policy. Market speculation about potential currency intervention resurfaced, though there were no indications of imminent action.

A weaker yen typically improves the competitiveness of Japanese exports, which may boost sentiment once Japan’s markets reopen.

Euro Trades Narrowly as Investors Await U.S. Data

The euro traded within a tight range against the dollar, with markets awaiting upcoming U.S. inflation and retail data later in the week. This data is expected to influence the Federal Reserve’s tone at its next meeting and may determine whether the December rate-cut thesis becomes reality.

Indian Rupee Strengthens

The Indian rupee strengthened notably, reversing some of last week’s losses against the dollar. This rebound supported local equities and signaled stabilizing investor confidence in emerging markets.

Overseas Markets – Bond Markets Reflect a More Dovish Tone

Bond yields played a central role in Monday’s global trading environment. By early Monday, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hovered just above 4%, near their lowest levels in several weeks. This shift is significant because it affects global borrowing costs, inflation expectations, and appetite for risk assets.

Lower yields typically encourage investment in equities and growth sectors, and that effect was visible across the overnight markets. Monday’s bond dynamics supported both Asian and European markets, helping investors look beyond short-term uncertainty.

Overseas Markets – Commodities See Mixed Trading, Led by Softening Oil Prices

Commodity markets introduced some caution into the otherwise optimistic landscape. Oil prices fell Monday, reflecting both a wait-and-see attitude regarding peace negotiations in Eastern Europe and broader questions about global energy demand.

Oil Slips as Traders Watch Geopolitical Development

Crude markets faced downward pressure as investors reacted to evolving geopolitical developments that could affect global supply and demand. Combined with interest-rate uncertainty, this created a temporary pause in the oil rally seen earlier in the month.

Other Commodities Stabilize

Other commodities, including metals and agricultural goods, traded mostly sideways. The modest consolidation suggested that investors were waiting for additional economic data before committing to new positions.

U.S. Futures Point to a Firm Open as Wall Street Prepares for a Shortened Holiday Week

U.S. equity futures traded slightly higher early Monday, setting the stage for what could be a constructive start to the week on Wall Street. With Thanksgiving approaching and trading volumes traditionally lower during the holiday period, overnight strength will likely influence early trading.

Investors appear poised to test the improved sentiment from Asia and Europe, particularly as major U.S. indices look to recover from last week’s uneven performance.

Market Drivers Heading Into the U.S. Session

Several themes dominated Monday’s overseas market action, all of which will shape the U.S. trading session:

1. Growing Expectations of a December Federal Reserve Rate Cut

The leading driver of Monday’s optimism was the market-wide belief that the Federal Reserve may be preparing to pivot toward easing. With inflation cooling and economic data showing signs of balance, investors increasingly expect a rate cut at the December meeting. This narrative supported equities across every major region.

2. Improved Global Risk Appetite

The overnight session demonstrated a clear renewed interest in growth sectors, particularly technology and consumer stocks. This shift marked a return to risk-taking that had been largely absent during the volatile periods earlier this year.

3. Easing Global Yields

The drop in global bond yields gave equities room to breathe. Risk-sensitive sectors rallied as financing conditions appeared poised to improve.

4. Currency Stabilization

The dollar held firm but not overly strong, giving Asian and European exporters a more favorable backdrop. Currency stability typically supports cross-border investment, encouraging liquidity and positioning.

5. Geopolitical Developments

Investors continued monitoring peace efforts in Ukraine, changes in defense-sector outlooks, and multinational policy developments. While risks remain, Monday’s sentiment showed that geopolitical uncertainty was not strong enough to offset the bullish drivers elsewhere.

Conclusion: A Constructive Start to a Crucial Week

Monday’s overseas session delivered a constructive and encouraging backdrop for global investors. Asian and European markets saw gains across major indices, the bond market stabilized, and currencies traded in an orderly manner. Although some sectors lagged—particularly China’s manufacturing-heavy markets and European defense stocks—the overall tone was distinctly positive.

As U.S. markets prepare to open, investors will look to build on this momentum. With expectations rising for a December rate cut and global markets showing renewed confidence, Monday’s overseas trading suggests that the week may begin on a stronger footing than many expected.

© 2025 STL.News/St. Louis Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI technologies, like Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest news, head to STL.News.