Mother’s Day 2024 Brunch Buffet at Candicci’s

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has released its Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet Menu for 2024.
BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Mother’s Day at Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has become a St. Louis family tradition after 40+ years of creating the perfect event for mothers. Serving mothers for more than four decades says all we need to say about this event.
Reservations are highly recommended because it is fully booked each year.
Lunch Buffet will open from 11:00 to 3:30, and Dinner from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.
Candicci’s Mother’s Day 2024 Buffet Menu is as follows:
- Biscuits & Gravy
- Cheese Egg Casserole
- Veggie Egg Casserole
- Waffles
- Crisp Smoked Bacon
- Sausage Links
- Fruit Salad
- Pasta Salad
- Shrimp Cocktail
- Prime Rib with Horseradish Sauce
- Green Beans
- Amaretto Carrots
- Chef Darryl’s Fried Chicken
- Mac and Cheese
- Fresh Cod with Dill Sauce
- Toasted Ravioli
- Pasta Con Broccoli
- House Salad
Address and phone:
100 Holloway Rd
Ballwin, MO 63017
Phone: 636-220-8989