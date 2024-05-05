Mother’s Day 2024 Brunch Buffet at Candicci’s

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has released its Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet Menu for 2024.

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Mother’s Day at Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has become a St. Louis family tradition after 40+ years of creating the perfect event for mothers. Serving mothers for more than four decades says all we need to say about this event.

Reservations are highly recommended because it is fully booked each year.

Lunch Buffet will open from 11:00 to 3:30, and Dinner from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.

Candicci’s Mother’s Day 2024 Buffet Menu is as follows:

Biscuits & Gravy

Cheese Egg Casserole

Veggie Egg Casserole

Waffles

Crisp Smoked Bacon

Sausage Links

Fruit Salad

Pasta Salad

Shrimp Cocktail

Prime Rib with Horseradish Sauce

Green Beans

Amaretto Carrots

Chef Darryl’s Fried Chicken

Mac and Cheese

Fresh Cod with Dill Sauce

Toasted Ravioli

Pasta Con Broccoli

House Salad

Address and phone:

100 Holloway Rd

Ballwin, MO 63017

Phone: 636-220-8989