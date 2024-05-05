Mother's Day 2024 Brunch Buffet at Candicci's
Categories

Mother’s Day 2024 Brunch Buffet at Candicci’s

  • Posted byby Smith
  • May 5, 2024
  • 1 min

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has released its Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet Menu for 2024.

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Mother’s Day at Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has become a St. Louis family tradition after 40+ years of creating the perfect event for mothers.  Serving mothers for more than four decades says all we need to say about this event.

Reservations are highly recommended because it is fully booked each year.

Lunch Buffet will open from 11:00 to 3:30, and Dinner from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.

Candicci’s Mother’s Day 2024 Buffet Menu is as follows:

  • Biscuits & Gravy
  • Cheese Egg Casserole
  • Veggie Egg Casserole
  • Waffles
  • Crisp Smoked Bacon
  • Sausage Links
  • Fruit Salad
  • Pasta Salad
  • Shrimp Cocktail
  • Prime Rib with Horseradish Sauce
  • Green Beans
  • Amaretto Carrots
  • Chef Darryl’s Fried Chicken
  • Mac and Cheese
  • Fresh Cod with Dill Sauce
  • Toasted Ravioli
  • Pasta Con Broccoli
  • House Salad

Address and phone:

100 Holloway Rd
Ballwin, MO 63017
Phone: 636-220-8989

Written by

Smith

Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.

You might also like

BEFORE YOU GO

More Reading

Post navigation