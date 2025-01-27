Elite Properties Roofing Launched by Elite Properties

Elite Properties Expands Legacy with Launch of Elite Properties Roofing & Exterior

St. Louis, MO (STL.News) Elite Properties, a trusted name in real estate, construction, and property investment with decades of experience, is proud to announce the launch of its latest division: Elite Properties Roofing & Exterior LLC. This new venture is dedicated to providing specialized roofing services for homeowners and businesses across the St. Louis metropolitan region, focusing on storm damage roof repair and replacement.

Recognizing the growing need for reliable, high-quality roofing solutions, Elite Properties Roofing & Exterior offers the same dedication, expertise, and commitment to excellence that has defined the Elite Properties brand. The launch reflects the company’s mission to diversify its service offerings while maintaining its core values of quality craftsmanship, transparency, and customer satisfaction.

“The creation of Elite Properties Roofing & Exterior is a natural extension of our brand,” said Todd Emms, co-owner of Elite Properties. “For decades, we have built a reputation as a trusted partner in real estate, construction, and investment. We’re leveraging that experience to address our community’s critical need for storm damage roofing services. Our goal is to provide peace of mind to property owners by delivering durable, high-quality roofing solutions.”

A Focus on Storm Damage Restoration in the St. Louis Metropolitan Region

The St. Louis region is no stranger to severe weather events, which often leave residential and commercial properties with significant roof damage. Elite Properties Roofing & Exterior specializes in storm damage assessment, repair, and replacement, offering tailored solutions to restore properties to their original condition—or better. The company’s experienced team is equipped to handle:

Emergency roof repairs

Full roof replacements

Gutter and siding repair

Insurance claim assistance

“Storm damage can be a stressful experience for homeowners and businesses,” added Todd Emms. “Our team is committed to simplifying the process, from assessment to repair, and ensuring our clients receive the support they need every step of the way.”

Online Presence and Social Media Engagement

To enhance accessibility and engagement, Elite Properties Roofing & Exterior has launched a new website at https://epstlroofing.com. The website serves as a comprehensive resource for customers, featuring detailed information about services, a blog with tips and updates on roofing care, and an easy-to-use contact form for service inquiries.

The blog will also be distributed through Elite Properties Roofing & Exterior’s social media channels, ensuring valuable content reaches a broader audience. By providing insights on storm preparedness, maintenance best practices, and roofing trends, the company aims to empower property owners to make informed decisions.

Building on a Legacy of Success – Elite Properties

Elite Properties has long been synonymous with excellence in real estate and construction. Over the years, the brand has grown to include multiple divisions, each designed to address specific needs within the property market. From helping clients buy and sell homes to developing investment properties and managing construction projects, Elite Properties has consistently delivered exceptional results.

With the addition of Elite Properties Roofing & Exterior, the brand further cements its position as a one-stop solution for property owners. This expansion reflects a strategic move to capitalize on its decades of experience and trusted reputation while addressing a critical service gap in the St. Louis area.

About Elite Properties Roofing & Exterior

Elite Properties Roofing & Exterior is a premier roofing contractor specializing in storm damage repair and replacement. Based in St. Louis, the company serves the metropolitan region and focuses on quality craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and timely service. As a division of Elite Properties, it upholds the brand’s legacy of excellence and innovation.

For more information about Elite Properties Roofing & Exterior or to request a free roofing consultation, visit https://epstlroofing.com or follow us on social media.