Constantinos Reopens in St. Louis, MO

Constantinos Reopens at 4200 South Grand Blvd, St. Louis, Missouri, after hiring a new general manager, Bud Jostes, and retraining the staff.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Constantinos Italian Restaurant reopens after a few weeks of closing due to staffing issues. They have revised their menu, hired staff, and retrained staff members.

After hiring restaurant veteran Bud Jostes, they changed their pizza dough and sauce and retrained the staff. Jostes was the previous owner of Beale on Broadway, a popular music venue located downtown a few blocks south of the Cardinals stadium that closed in 2019 after operating for 18 years. According to Jostes, they closed because they lost the lease on the property.

St. Louis Restaurant Review announced its temporary closure on July 3, 2024. It reopened on Monday, August 5, with a soft reopening, and on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, with a grand reopening.

According to Jostes, both the soft and grand openings were successful, and customers welcomed them back with open arms.

Online ordering will be available in the near future, but the launch date is unknown at this point.

After meeting with Jostes on Wednesday, August 7, we are confident that we will publish more news stories about this restaurant.

Additionally, Constantinos was recently added to the St. Louis Restaurant Directory on St. Louis Restaurant Review CLICK to learn more about this new pizza and Italian restaurant in St. Louis, Missouri. They announced adding Constantinos to the directory.

Restaurant address, phone, and website:

4200 S Grand Blvd

St. Louis, Missouri 63111

Phone: +1 314-571-9606

Website: ConstantinosStLouis.com

Owner: Michael Cahill

GM: Bud Jostes

USPress.News also covered this story.