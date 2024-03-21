Thai Racha Opens Thursday, March 21, 2024

Thai Racha is a new Thai restaurant scheduled to open on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

While the restaurant might be new, the menu and service are not. The owner, Nina Pittman, is also responsible for Thai Rama in Crystal City, MO, which has successfully served Thai cuisine to that community for several years.

Thai Racha will offer:

Dine-in

Online Ordering

Pickup

Delivery – Third Party Co’s

Additionally, the owner is a sister to Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, who owns the Thai Kitchen chain but recently opened a new Thai restaurant called Thai Mama in Maryland Heights, MO. Furthermore, the owner has a brother who owns the Thai Kitchen in Florissant, MO.

The family has created a restaurant empire across the St. Louis Metropolitan region.

Thai Racha address and phone:

3190 Telegraph Rd

St. Louis, Missouri 63125

Phone: +1 314-892-2233

Website: ThaiRachaSTL.com

