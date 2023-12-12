Candicci's Customer Appreciation Party - 12-20
Categories

Candicci’s Customer Appreciation Party – 12-20

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar announces its 15th Annual Customer Appreciation Party for December 20, 2023.

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has served fine Italian cuisine, holiday buffets, weekly live music, and more to the St. Louis region for over forty years.

This year is no different.  As another year begins to close, Candicci’s owner and staff once again want to express their appreciation for the support provided by its customers.  The restaurant business has been challenging, especially over the past few years, and the sincerity is more significant than ever before.

15th Annual Customer Appreciation – Holiday Party with Live Music

  • Wednesday, December 20
  • 5:30 – 10:00
  • Happy Hour All Night!
  • Enjoy Complimentary Appetizers from 5:30 – 7:30

* Purchase $100.00 of Gift Certificates in any increment and receive a FREE $15.00 Gift Certificate *

*REMINDER *

  • Make your Reservations for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve!
  • Christmas Eve Hours: 11 am – 8 pm
  • New Year’s Eve Hours: 11 am – 10 pm

The event was covered by:

Location:

100 Holloway Road
Ballwin, MO 63017
Phone: +1 636-220-8989

76 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
Written by

Smith

Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.

You might also like

BEFORE YOU GO

More Reading

Post navigation

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x