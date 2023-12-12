Candicci’s Customer Appreciation Party – 12-20

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar announces its 15th Annual Customer Appreciation Party for December 20, 2023.

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has served fine Italian cuisine, holiday buffets, weekly live music, and more to the St. Louis region for over forty years.

This year is no different. As another year begins to close, Candicci’s owner and staff once again want to express their appreciation for the support provided by its customers. The restaurant business has been challenging, especially over the past few years, and the sincerity is more significant than ever before.

15th Annual Customer Appreciation – Holiday Party with Live Music

Wednesday, December 20

5:30 – 10:00

Happy Hour All Night!

Enjoy Complimentary Appetizers from 5:30 – 7:30

* Purchase $100.00 of Gift Certificates in any increment and receive a FREE $15.00 Gift Certificate *

*REMINDER *

Make your Reservations for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve!

Christmas Eve Hours: 11 am – 8 pm

New Year’s Eve Hours: 11 am – 10 pm

Location:

100 Holloway Road

Ballwin, MO 63017

Phone: +1 636-220-8989

