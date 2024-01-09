Juan A. Millán – General Counsel – U.S. Trade Representative

Ambassador Katherine Tai Names Juan A. Millán as Acting General Counsel for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai recently announced the appointment of Juan A. Millán as Acting General Counsel.

“Juan has been a proven leader through his work in the Monitoring and Enforcement unit of the Office of General Counsel and in various roles held here at USTR—his experience and expertise speak for themselves. I look forward to continuing to work with Juan in this capacity as we progress in implementing President Biden’s worker-centered trade agenda.

“I have known Greta Peisch since our first stint at USTR, as members of the General Counsel’s Office during the Obama Administration, where I encountered her exceptional intelligence, unflappable grit, strength of character, and dedicated work ethic.

“Greta has been a steady, knowledgeable, and trusted hand here at USTR, and as she moves on from her role, we are immensely grateful for her service over the past three years as our general counsel.”

Juan A. Millán, Acting General Counsel for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative

Juan A. Millán has most recently served as the Deputy General Counsel for Monitoring and Enforcement in the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR). From 2005 to 2012, he was Legal Advisor and Senior Legal Advisor at the U.S. Mission to the WTO in Geneva, Switzerland, participating in all U.S. disputes and disputes-related matters in the WTO during that period and representing the United States in the WTO Dispute Settlement Body. Before moving to Geneva, he served as an attorney in the Office of General Counsel at USTR, with a focus on domestic and export subsidies, agriculture, and SPS (human, animal, or plant life or health) issues. Previously, he worked at a Washington, D.C., law firm. He holds a law degree from Yale Law School and an undergraduate degree in politics from Princeton University.

