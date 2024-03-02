Thai Street Food Event at Sasi Thai Market – March 2 & 3

Sasi Thai Market is Hosting its Thai Street Food Event on March 2nd & 3rd in Maryland Heights, MO.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (STL.News) Sasi Thai Market is hosting its Thai Street Food Event again on March 2nd & 3rd in Maryland Heights from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

This event grows weekly and always sells out of its authentic Thai street food prepared by the owner, her mother, and other Thai people in the St. Louis region. This event offers Thai food you can’t buy in any Thai restaurant.

The owner of Sasi Thai Market, Thai Kitchen, and Thai Mama will introduce their street food and answer any questions you might have.

Address:

1924 McKelvey Rd

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

