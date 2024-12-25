Charlie Gitto’s #1 Italian Restaurant – December 2024

According to Yelp, Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill was voted #1 Best Italian restaurant in St. Louis, Missouri, by Yelp for December 2024.

This is a very competitive list because St. Louis, with its rich Italian-American community, has many great Italian restaurants that are equally loved. Additionally, Yelpers are tough on their ratings. It is typically a restaurant’s worst rating, but not for this local favorite.

Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill opened in 1981, followed by the Hollywood Casino location that opened in 2004.

The Hill location will undergo remodeling in January 2025 but will remain open to continue serving its loyal customers.

The Hollywood location recently completed remodeling, celebrating its 20th anniversary at the casino.

The Hill location atmosphere is traditional fine dining with low lighting, white table linen cloths, clean that meets the highest standards, and excellent trained staff, making service the best with award-winning authentic Italian cuisine.

STL.News recently published a recap of Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill for 2024.

We congratulate this chain and reconfirm our support for this greatly loved, locally owned restaurant chain, which thousands of customers from across the country love and are addicted to its authentic Italian cuisine and service.

Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill

5226 Shaw Avenue

St. Louis, Missouri 63110

Phone: +1 314-772-8898