Old St. Louis Chop Suey Recognized by Review Site

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News): St. Louis Restaurant Review recognized Old St. Louis Chop Suey for its success using the online ordering platform eOrderSTL, which is owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

Chop Suey has been serving authentic Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine to the community for many years. It has created customers but, more importantly, made friends. The majority of its customers are repeat customers who return week after week to order their favorite cuisine.

Additionally, they offer the other major online platforms, but for pickup, eOrderSTL is their preferred choice.

Old St. Louis Chop Suey online reviews as of March 6, 2024, are as follows:

Google – 4 Stars with more than 465 online reviews

Facebook – 4.5 Stars with 34 Votes

Yelp – 4 Stars with 122 online reviews

TripAdvisor – 4 Stars with 6 reviews

DoorDash – 4.6 Stars with 14,000 votes

GrupHub – 4.7 Stars with 1350 votes

Uber Eats – 4.6 Stars with 77 reviews

They have high online reviews and Chinese and Vietnamese food at affordable prices. It is a family-owned business, and the owners work onsite daily to ensure high customer satisfaction.

Address & phone:

Located in the Southtown Plaza

4600 Chippewa Street

St. Louis, Missouri 63116

Phone: +1 314-481-2641

