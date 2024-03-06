Old St. Louis Chop Suey Recognized by Review Site
Categories

Old St. Louis Chop Suey Recognized by Review Site

  • Posted byby Smith
  • March 6, 2024
  • 1 min

Old St. Louis Chop Suey was recognized by St. Louis Restaurant Review for its success using eOrderSTL.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News): St. Louis Restaurant Review recognized Old St. Louis Chop Suey for its success using the online ordering platform eOrderSTL, which is owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

Chop Suey has been serving authentic Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine to the community for many years.  It has created customers but, more importantly, made friends.  The majority of its customers are repeat customers who return week after week to order their favorite cuisine.

Additionally, they offer the other major online platforms, but for pickup, eOrderSTL is their preferred choice.

Old St. Louis Chop Suey online reviews as of March 6, 2024, are as follows:

  • Google – 4 Stars with more than 465 online reviews
  • Facebook – 4.5 Stars with 34 Votes
  • Yelp – 4 Stars with 122 online reviews
  • TripAdvisor – 4 Stars with 6 reviews
  • DoorDash – 4.6 Stars with 14,000 votes
  • GrupHub – 4.7 Stars with 1350 votes
  • Uber Eats – 4.6 Stars with 77 reviews

They have high online reviews and Chinese and Vietnamese food at affordable prices. It is a family-owned business, and the owners work onsite daily to ensure high customer satisfaction.

CLICK to order online through St. Louis Restaurant Review.

Address & phone:

Located in the Southtown Plaza

4600 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, Missouri 63116
Phone: +1 314-481-2641

You can also visit them at STL.Directory.

Written by

Smith

Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.

You might also like

BEFORE YOU GO

More Reading

Post navigation