Kenardo Dudley Arrested for Murder

U.S. Marshals Arrest Store Clerk Murder Suspect Kenardo Dudley

Atlanta, GA (STL.News) The United States Marshals Service (USMS) Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF), in coordination with the Atlanta Police Department, on February 6, 2024, located and safely arrested a man wanted by the Atlanta Police Department for the murder of a store clerk.

Kenardo Dudley was wanted for murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm in the shooting death of a 19-year-old store clerk.

Dudley shot the victim in the head during an armed robbery on the 3900 block of Campbellton Road in Atlanta, GA, on January 13, 2024.

SERFTF investigators conducted interviews and, through investigative techniques, determined Dudley was inside an apartment located on the 5100 block of E. Pone DeLeon Avenue in Stone Mountain, GA. Dudley was located and apprehended inside the apartment.

Dudley was arrested and transported to the Fulton County Jail.

The USMS SERFTF began operations in June 2003. It has partnership agreements with more than 38 federal, state, and local agencies and operates throughout Georgia. The SERFTF has apprehended more than 45,000 fugitives since its inception and is always striving to make communities safer.