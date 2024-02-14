DOJ Sues Emmanuel Antwi & Firms to Shut Down

Justice Department Sues to Shut Down Ohio Tax Return Preparer Emmanuel Antwi and his Manny Travel Agency & Business Services Inc. and Manny Financial, Insurance & Accounting Firm LLC.

CINCINNATI, OH (STL.News) The Justice Department filed a complaint today seeking to bar an Ohio tax return preparer from owning or operating a tax return preparation business and preparing tax returns for others.

The civil complaint against Emmanuel Antwi and his Cincinnati-based businesses – Manny Travel Agency & Business Services Inc. and Manny Financial, Insurance & Accounting Firm LLC – was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

The complaint alleges that Emmanuel Antwi knowingly took unreasonable or incorrect positions on returns he prepared, which resulted in understatements of the taxes his customers owed and overstatements of the refunds they were entitled to receive. In particular, the complaint alleges that Antwi prepared returns that claimed deductions for purported business losses or employee business expenses that he knew were false. The complaint also alleges that Antwi prepared returns where he knowingly reported the wrong filing status.

The government further alleges that Antwi filed hundreds of tax returns each filing season since at least 2020, with at least 95% of the returns he prepares annually claiming a refund. According to the complaint, in addition to seeking an injunction against Antwi and his businesses, the government requested an order of disgorgement to prevent Antwi and his businesses from profiting from their violation of the internal revenue laws.

By repeatedly understating his customers’ tax liabilities, the complaint alleges that the United States has been harmed by Antwi’s conduct, resulting in a significant loss in tax revenue of an estimated $1,098,186 in 2020 alone.

Deputy Assistant General David A. Hubbert of the Justice Department’s Tax Division made the announcement.