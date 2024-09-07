Stango Cuisine – Champaign, IL – Expand Menu – Hours

Entertainment

Stango Cuisine in Champaign, IL, will expand its menu and business hours.

CHAMPAIGN, IL (STL.News)—To reach more customers, Stango Cuisine in Champaign, Illinois, will expand its menu and business hours.  It will feature additional food items and late-night comfort food available for delivery.

Currently, they operate the famous Stango Cuisine, which is noted for being the first Zambian restaurant in the U.S. and the first African restaurant in Champaign, IL.

Two websites will be created to market this new strategy:

  1. StangoBites.com
  2. StangoLateNite.com

StangoBites.com will feature the food sold from the food truck known as Stango Bites.  The truck is located at a different location daily, so it will be used to announce the truck’s location.  However, it will offer online ordering for pickup or delivery, and the food will be prepared and available for pickup or delivery from the brick-and-mortar location at 500 N Walnut Street in Champaign, IL.

StangoLateNite.com will offer a menu that is different from Stango Cuisine.  It will feature fried comfort food, available online for pickup or delivery from 10 pm to 2 am.

The current status is that the websites and shopping carts are being created now, and hopefully, the operation will be ready before the end of September.

This new strategy will likely be successful because of Stango Cuisines’ reputation and online ratings.

Stango Cuisine online ratings are as follows as of August 18, 2024, at 2:20 pm:

  • Google – 4.6 Stars with 140 online customer reviews
  • Facebook – 4.5 Stars with 54 votes – 1.9k likes – 2.1k followers – 90% recommend this restaurant
  • Yelp – 4.7 Stars with 52 online customer reviews – an exceptional Yelp rating
  • TripAdvisor – 5 Bubbles with one online customer review
  • DoorDash – 4.7 Stars with 200+ online customer reviews

PLEASE NOTE: The ratings are based on consumer-published reviews and are subject to change without notice as new reviews are published.

Address and phone:

500 North Walnut Street
Champaign, Illinois 61820
Phone: +1 217-369-3566
Owner (s): Mubango Chanda – Co-owner & Head Chef
Owner (s): Betty Phiri-Chibwe – Co-owner

