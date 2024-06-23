Tashawnda Nicole Drayton aka 23 Brazy Arrested

U. S. Marshals Capture Hampton Roads Rapper Wanted for Murder of a 10-year-old – “23 Brazy” had been on the run for 10 months.

Norfolk, VA (STL.News) 23 Brazy – A multi-agency fugitive investigation that spanned several states and lasted more than 10 months came to an end. Hampton Roads rapper Tashawnda “23 Brazy” Nicole Drayton was arrested in an apartment complex in Boykins, Virginia.

Drayton was wanted for first-degree murder and related firearms charges in connection to a shooting that left a 10-year-old boy dead and an adult male injured in Franklin, Virginia, on August 9, 2023. The U. S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force “CARFTF” immediately adopted apprehension responsibility for Drayton after being contacted by the Franklin Police Department.

The investigation developed several leads, and US Marshals ultimately caught up with Drayton on June 18, 2024, at a relative’s apartment in the 32000 block of Brookside Drive in Boykins, Virginia. As members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force knocked and announced their presence at the apartment, a relative of Drayton’s opened the door and exited the apartment. Shortly thereafter, Drayton also surrendered and was taken into custody.

“This complex investigation is another example of the tenacity and never-give-up attitude of Deputy U. S. Marshals and our state and local law enforcement partners. It is my hope the efforts of the investigators in this case will provide a small amount of comfort to the family of the victim in this case,” said CARFTF Senior Inspector Robert Bowers.

Franklin Police Chief Steve Patterson added, “I would like to thank the United States Marshals Service for their determination and dedication in this case.”

Drayton is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk, Virginia, awaiting an initial court appearance.

The U. S. Marshals-led Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in the Hampton Roads area consists of law enforcement officers from the U. S. Marshals Service, Virginia Beach Police Department, Norfolk Police Department, Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, Newport News Police Department, and Hampton Police Department. The mission of the task force is to reduce violence throughout the National Capital Region through the apprehension of violent fugitives.

SOURCE: US Marshals