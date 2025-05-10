India – Pakistan Agree to Immediate Ceasefire

India and Pakistan Agree to Immediate Ceasefire Following U.S. Mediation

(STL.News) Ceasefire – In a significant development in South Asian geopolitics, India and Pakistan have reached a full and immediate ceasefire agreement following weeks of escalating tensions and deadly cross-border violence. The breakthrough was announced on Saturday and is being hailed as a significant diplomatic achievement led by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The ceasefire comes on the heels of a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The assault ignited a surge in military hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, triggering artillery duels, drone strikes, and aerial intrusions along the volatile Line of Control (LoC) that divides Indian- and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

According to official statements from both nations, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) held a high-level call in the early hours of May 10. During the conversation, they agreed to halt all military actions — on land, air, and sea — effective 5:00 PM local time.

U.S. President Trump Confirms Mediation Role

President Donald Trump publicly announced the agreement in a statement from the White House, crediting his administration’s round-the-clock efforts in brokering the peace. “This is a powerful demonstration of common sense and great intelligence from India and Pakistan,” Trump said. “The world applauds their decision to avoid further conflict and pursue peace through dialogue.”

While both countries have historically viewed third-party mediation cautiously, especially India, sources confirm that Washington played a pivotal role in facilitating backchannel communications over the past week. Senior U.S. officials reportedly engaged diplomats and military officers in New Delhi and Islamabad to push for restraint and de-escalation.

India Confirms Agreement Through Foreign Secretary

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the ceasefire agreement in a press conference, revealing that Pakistan initiated the diplomatic overture through a formal request for DGMO-level communication. Misri emphasized that India remains committed to peace but reserves the right to respond with full force to any acts of aggression or terrorism.

“We welcome the opportunity to restore calm and protect civilian lives along the border,” Misri said. “However, India will remain vigilant and is prepared to defend its sovereignty under any circumstance.”

Pakistan Reopens Airspace; Talks Planned

As part of the confidence-building measures, Pakistan has reopened its airspace to all commercial flights, ending a ban on Indian aircraft that had been in place since April 24. The closure had caused significant disruptions in regional air travel and cost airlines millions in detours and fuel surcharges.

In addition to military disengagement, both sides have agreed to resume structured dialogue on key bilateral issues, including border management, counterterrorism, and trade. The upcoming discussions will be held at a neutral venue, possibly under the supervision of an international observer group.

Background: A Pattern of Fragile Ceasefires

This latest agreement mirrors the 2021 India-Pakistan ceasefire reaffirmation, which followed years of frequent ceasefire violations. That deal had significantly reduced violence at the LoC for nearly two years before tensions flared again in 2023 and beyond.

In recent months, cross-border hostilities have intensified dramatically. Pakistan accused India of launching drone strikes into its territory, while India blamed Pakistan for harboring militant groups responsible for attacks in Kashmir and Punjab. Over 50 civilians and dozens of soldiers have died in the latest round of fighting.

Both countries had been bracing for a larger confrontation until today’s surprise announcement.

Global Reactions: Relief and Cautious Optimism

The international community has broadly welcomed the ceasefire. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres issued a statement calling the agreement “an essential step toward peace and regional stability.” The European Union praised the move and encouraged both nations to engage in “meaningful and uninterrupted dialogue.”

China, which has strategic ties with both India and Pakistan, offered a more guarded response. “We hope both parties will honor their commitments and work toward long-term normalization,” said a spokesperson from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

In Washington, bipartisan support emerged for President Trump’s mediation efforts. Senate Foreign Relations Chairperson Lindsey Graham said, “This is a rare and encouraging moment of diplomacy in a region plagued by mistrust and violence. The President deserves credit for prioritizing peace.”

Civilian Response and the Human Cost

On both sides of the LoC, civilians expressed cautious relief. For months, border villagers had been living in fear, often sleeping in underground shelters and experiencing frequent power and water disruptions. Schools were shuttered, and many families had fled their homes altogether.

“We just want to live in peace,” said Rukhsana Begum, a resident of Kupwara district in Indian-administered Kashmir. “This ceasefire is good news, but we’ve seen them break it before.”

Human rights organizations urged both governments to make the ceasefire a stepping stone toward long-term peace. Amnesty International released a statement saying, “The lives of civilians must be protected at all costs. Ceasefires are not just political gestures — they are humanitarian lifelines.”

Future Uncertain but Peace Possible

Despite the breakthrough, experts caution that the agreement’s sustainability will depend on ongoing trust-building and diplomatic engagement. History shows similar pacts have collapsed due to miscommunication, military incidents, or political provocations.

“This is a positive step, but it’s only the beginning,” said Dr. Aparna Joshi, a South Asia analyst at the Brookings Institution. “Without a genuine effort to address core issues like Kashmir, water rights, and cross-border militancy, we risk slipping back into hostility.”

Still, the guns have fallen silent for now — and the world is watching.

