Weekly Wrap-Up of the US Financial Markets – 05-09-2025

Weekly Wrap-Up: U.S. Financial Markets Experience Pause After Nine-Day Rally

(STL.News) The U.S. financial markets saw a week of subtle retracement and investor caution following an impressive nine-day winning streak—the longest such rally since 2004. From May 5 to May 9, 2025, markets exhibited mixed signals, responding to earnings announcements, economic data, Federal Reserve commentary, and the intensifying rhetoric surrounding global trade policy, particularly with China.

Despite favorable job growth numbers and stabilizing inflation, Wall Street turned defensive as investors rotated from high-flying stocks and sought safety in commodities and defensive sectors.

US Financial Markets – Major Index Performance

The three primary U.S. equity benchmarks ended the week in the red:

S&P 500 : Down 0.5%

: Down 0.5% Dow Jones Industrial Average : Down 0.2%

: Down 0.2% Nasdaq Composite: Down 0.3%

Although the losses were modest, they marked the first weekly declines after a sustained multi-session rally that had boosted investor confidence. The mild pullback reflected investor anxiety around persistent inflationary pressures and global trade uncertainty, as negotiations between the U.S. and China continued to dominate headlines.

US Financial Markets – Economic Snapshot

GDP Growth Contracts

The first quarter of 2025 delivered disappointing data, with U.S. GDP shrinking by 0.3%. Analysts cited a surge in front-loaded imports, primarily ahead of anticipated tariff escalations, which weighed heavily on domestic output. While some sectors remained resilient, others were hit by rising input costs and cautious consumer behavior.

Jobs Market Beats Expectations

The April jobs report provided a bright spot in an otherwise cautious week. U.S. employers added 177,000 jobs, exceeding market expectations. Healthcare led the charge, contributing more than 50,000 new positions. Meanwhile, public-sector employment dipped, with federal government jobs falling by 9,000. The national unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%.

Home Prices Continue Upward

According to the latest CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index, the U.S. housing market remained tight, with home prices increasing 4.5% year-over-year in February. A lack of inventory continues to drive pricing upward, especially in major metro areas, where demand still outpaces supply despite higher mortgage rates.

US Financial Markets – Winners of the Week

Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Entertainment giant Disney saw its shares jump 11% this week. The surge followed a strong earnings report, bolstered by impressive attendance at domestic and international theme parks. Additionally, news of an ambitious new theme park development in Abu Dhabi gave investors another reason to cheer.

Ford Motor Co. (F)

Ford defied expectations with a 2.7% stock gain despite issuing cautious full-year guidance and revealing a dip in quarterly profits. Investor optimism stemmed from the company’s ability to manage costs effectively while continuing to navigate the uncertainties of global supply chains and trade policy.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) and AppLovin Corp. (APP)

Both tech companies delivered strong earnings that surpassed expectations, fueling rallies in their respective stock prices. Cloudflare saw a rise in enterprise demand, while AppLovin’s mobile advertising business posted notable gains, helping lift investor sentiment across mid-cap tech stocks.

US Financial Markets – Losers of the Week

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)

The famed holding company led by Warren Buffett saw its stock fall by 5.1% following Buffett’s announcement that he plans to step down as CEO by the end of 2025. While his designated successor, Greg Abel, is widely respected, the market responded to the uncertainty with a selloff. Buffett’s looming departure marks the end of an era and raises questions about how Berkshire will be managed in a post-Buffett world.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia disappointed investors with weak first-quarter results and a gloomy outlook for domestic travel trends. Shares tumbled nearly 8% as analysts trimmed expectations, citing softening consumer demand in North America despite international bookings gaining ground.

Semiconductor Sector

Chipmakers were among the notable laggards this week. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Arm Holdings both underwhelmed with their revenue forecasts. The sector, already under pressure due to high valuations, saw profit-taking after months of sustained growth driven by AI-related demand.

Sector Trends and Analysis

Technology

Technology stocks were mixed. While software and cloud service companies like Cloudflare outperformed, semiconductor names stumbled. The Nasdaq, heavily weighted in tech, ultimately posted a mild decline but remains one of the stronger indices year-to-date.

Healthcare

The healthcare sector posted a net positive week. Standouts included Neurocrine Biosciences and Halozyme Therapeutics, which reported solid earnings. However, biotech names like Sarepta Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals fell sharply following disappointing clinical trial updates.

Energy

The energy sector declined sharply after OPEC+ announced it would begin raising output by 411,000 barrels per day in June. Oil futures fell nearly 4% over the week, weighing on oil majors like Chevron and ExxonMobil. Despite a bullish start to the year, energy stocks face near-term headwinds.

US Financial Markets – Commodities and Crypto

Gold Shines Bright

This week, gold prices surged to over $3,300 per ounce as investors rotated into safe-haven assets. A weakening U.S. dollar, growing fears over trade instability, and elevated inflation fueled the precious metal’s rally.

Bitcoin Tops $100K

Cryptocurrency markets made headlines as Bitcoin soared past the $100,000 milestone, briefly touching new all-time highs. While the crypto surge boosted related stocks, Coinbase disappointed with a lackluster earnings report that caused its shares to slump, suggesting that enthusiasm in digital assets remains selective.

Fund Flows and Investor Sentiment

Mutual funds and ETFs tied to U.S. equities experienced outflows totaling more than $16 billion this week. It marked the fourth straight week of withdrawals and the highest weekly outflow since mid-March. Much of this shift was attributed to portfolio rebalancing and rising concern over trade war developments, notably as President Trump hinted at a potential 80% tariff on Chinese imports—a move economists say would significantly disrupt global supply chains.

What’s Next: The Outlook Ahead

All eyes now turn to the upcoming trade talks between U.S. and Chinese officials this weekend in Switzerland. While President Trump’s aggressive stance on tariffs has rattled markets, many analysts believe the final terms of any new agreement will be far less severe than initially signaled.

In the meantime, Federal Reserve officials have reiterated their position to keep interest rates unchanged in the near term. However, they also acknowledged that extended trade disputes could place upward pressure on inflation while slowing economic growth, putting the central bank in a difficult position moving forward.

US Financial Markets – Final Thoughts

The past week in U.S. financial markets illustrates the balancing act investors face in 2025—navigating a recovering labor market and resilient corporate earnings on one hand, while managing inflationary pressures and unpredictable trade dynamics on the other. The modest declines across all three major indices reflect not a loss of confidence but a temporary pause as Wall Street gauges what lies ahead.

While many investors’ long-term bull case remains intact, the near-term outlook is defined by caution, data dependency, and international diplomacy.

