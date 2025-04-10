Global Leaders React to Trump’s 90-Day Tariff Pause Amid Escalating Tensions with China.

(STL.News) Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent announcement of a 90-day pause on most new tariffs has triggered a global wave of reactions. Markets rallied in response, while world leaders and economists expressed a mixture of cautious optimism and deep concern. The pause, however, notably excludes China, as tariffs on Chinese imports have been raised to a steep 125%, sparking fears of intensified trade hostilities between the two economic superpowers.

The decision, viewed by some as a temporary diplomatic opening and by others as a political maneuver, has again placed U.S. trade policy at the forefront of international economic discourse.

Stock Markets Rally Following Announcement

Almost immediately after the announcement, global financial markets responded with sharp gains. The U.S. markets reacted as follows:

S&P 500 surged 9.5%

Nasdaq jumped over 12%

International markets followed suit:

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose by 9.1%

South Korea’s Kospi gained 6.6%

Investors interpreted the move as a signal that broader trade tensions might temporarily ease.

Analysts say the positive market reaction reflects a hopeful interpretation of the tariff pause as a step toward stabilization.

“Investors have been seeking clarity for months. The 90-day pause suggests some willingness to reengage with allies,” said Laura Griffin, a global markets analyst at a New York-based investment firm. “But the exclusion of China adds a layer of uncertainty that markets can’t ignore for long.”

European Union Sees Opportunity for Dialogue

Across the Atlantic, the European Union welcomed the pause, describing it as a chance to open meaningful trade discussions with the United States. The EU responded by suspending its planned retaliatory tariffs for the same 90-day period, emphasizing a coordinated approach to de-escalation.

In Germany, conservative political leader Friedrich Merz—often viewed as a future chancellor—credited the pause to Europe’s united stance and called for a broader effort to eliminate tariffs between the U.S. and EU.

“Europe must seize this opportunity to push for permanent solutions,” Merz stated during a press conference in Berlin. “Let this begin a new era in transatlantic trade relations.”

France and Spain echoed similar sentiments, urging Washington to negotiate formally to address long-standing trade issues without resorting to additional protectionist measures.

Southeast Asia Responds with Caution

Reactions from Southeast Asian nations were more reserved. Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Aziz welcomed the pause but stressed that regional economies remain vulnerable to global trade instability.

“While we appreciate this temporary relief, ASIAN members are still dealing with residual shocks from previous tariffs,” Tengku Zafrul noted. “We must continue to diversify trade partnerships and strengthen regional supply chains to protect ourselves from future disruptions.”

Other Southeast Asian governments, including those of Vietnam and Indonesia, indicated they would monitor developments closely but emphasized the need for predictability in global trade rules.

China Responds with Retaliation

Unlike other nations, China was the recipient of harsher measures. Trump’s decision to raise tariffs on Chinese imports to 125% while pausing others has reignited tensions between Washington and Beijing. Trump cited China’s lack of cooperation and continued retaliation as justifications for the increase.

Beijing responded swiftly by imposing new tariffs of 84% on a wide array of U.S. goods and restricting operations for 20 American firms within China. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce accused the U.S. of “provoking further instability” and warned of “prolonged economic consequences” if tensions continue to escalate.

“The U.S. move is deplorable and unjustified,” said a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. “We will take all necessary steps to defend our economic interests.”

Experts say the move has hardened China’s stance and could further reduce cooperation in ongoing trade and technology negotiations.

Business Leaders Remain Skeptical

While stock markets responded positively, many in the business community are skeptical about the long-term significance of the 90-day pause. Industry leaders in manufacturing, agriculture, and technology sectors say the pause provides little more than temporary relief.

“It’s a Band-Aid on a broken system,” said Cheryl Robertson, CEO of a Midwestern manufacturing firm. “We can’t continue to operate with this level of uncertainty. One day, tariffs are going up; the next, they’re paused. Businesses need consistency.”

Several American trade associations urged the administration to use the pause to engage in substantive dialogue with allies and trading partners to develop sustainable frameworks for international trade.

Economic Experts Warn of Continued Volatility

Economists worldwide have weighed in with mixed reactions. Some argue the pause signals a willingness to cool tensions, while others believe it simply resets the clock on future conflicts. The exclusion of China from the pause, in particular, has raised alarms among economists who warn of the risks of decoupling.

“This could be interpreted as the U.S. sending a message that it no longer seeks integration with China’s economy,” said Dr. Melissa Chen, a global trade researcher at Stanford University. “That’s a major shift with enormous consequences for global supply chains and inflationary pressures.”

There is also concern that other nations may begin forming alternative trade alliances to shield themselves from U.S. policy swings. Regional blocs in Asia, Europe, and South America are already exploring ways to insulate their economies from geopolitical trade risks.

Looking Ahead: A Pivotal 90 Days

As the 90-day period unfolds, global leaders will monitor closely to see whether the pause leads to real progress or merely a temporary lull in hostilities.

Some observers remain hopeful that this opening could result in the renewal of trade agreements or the modernization of outdated trade rules. Others worry it is more likely a strategic maneuver heading into a volatile election cycle in the U.S., aimed more at optics than outcomes.

For now, the world is left with cautious optimism, fragile market gains, and the looming reality that U.S.-China trade tensions remain unresolved.