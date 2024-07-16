Common Labor Violations Committed by Employers

Some common labor violations that the U.S. Department of Labor enforces need to be avoided. Employers have responsibilities to their employees.

(STL.News) We publish a significant amount of news released by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to help educate employers who are either not responsible enough to be employers, might lack the knowledge, or even do it willfully with the arrogance that they won’t be caught. We have learned much about this topic by publishing the information and finding it easy to spot.

The expected consequences are employers being forced to pay back wages and damages, but typically, other problems arise from these reckless behaviors. IRS, EEOC, Department of Justice, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and others might join the DOL to enforce all broken laws.

Common labor violations by employers:

Misclassifying employees to avoid overtime wages Denying overtime pay Record retention violations Some labor violations cross the line of human trafficking Knowingly hiring undocumented employees – providing them less than desirable housing & transportation to work to control their lives. Hiring young people with Student Visas who are not permitted to work Employers pay cash to avoid taxes, overtime, and regulation Arranging fake marriages to obtain citizenship and charging the employees a lot of money for the marriage, making them indebted to the employer for many years

We have published this article because employers have become relaxed and arrogant, thinking they won’t get caught. Their misleading arrogance influences their decisions based on their greed for success or, in many cases, the employer’s lack of knowledge. However, violations, whether willfully or out of ignorance, still violate the employees’ rights.

Restaurants, massage shops, cleaning companies, and lawn care companies are the most common industries committing these violations. In many cases, the labor violations cross into breaking laws that become even more severe. Any business that is ethnic-based and employs people of the same race commonly breaks these laws and human rights.

We are attempting to make the research easy for those wanting to learn how to do it correctly. However, it appears that in many of these situations, the employers are greedy and want to profit from their employees’ inferior mental capacity and financial desperation. They are commonly made promises of a better life.

Another common reason this is happening with increased momentum is the labor shortage. Many employers feel forced to commit these labor violations to remain in business, while others think these violations are their business and take the easy road to doing business. They are referred to as “Predators.” They seek these people for employment.

We encourage anybody who witnesses these situations or employees subject to these violations or control from their employer to report them and cooperate with authorities to get civil action or, even better, criminal violations enforced to create equality for every employee. Human rights are being violated and committed every day around us and in front of our eyes.

We will continue to expand this content to help employers, but more importantly, to help employees controlled by predatory, greedy employees who do not consider human rights.

