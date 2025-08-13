How women are breaking into esports — barriers, leagues, and stars

(STL.News) Esports has long since evolved from a hobby into a multi-million dollar industry, where every click and every split-second decision can change the course of a game.

However, even in this extremely rational environment, a noticeable paradox emerges: despite girls’ participation in video games, they are almost absent from the top of the tournament tables.

Why is this? What barriers stand in the way of girls’ success in professional gaming?

In the first half of 2025, women’s esports is gaining momentum at a pace that was previously unimaginable. The facts speak for themselves: almost 46% of all gamers in the world are women, but only about 15% of professionals are women.

It would seem that computer games are one of the most inclusive environments, as there are no physical barriers and training is available to everyone. But it is still more challenging to reach the top of esports if you are a girl.

In April of this year, the Brazilian team FURIA Esports Female received an invitation to the FACEIT Pro League for Counter-Strike 2, marking the first time in history that a female team has been invited to this event — an achievement that has become a symbol of a new era of equal opportunities.

At a recent major CS tournament in Moscow, the finalists competed for millions in prizes — against the backdrop of a noticeable increase in the female audience. The number of hours spent watching women’s tournaments is growing by 15% annually, and disciplines such as Valorant and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang have revived interest in formats with female participation.

Myth or reality?

Barrier #1: Stereotypes and social pressure

The phrase “games are not for girls” is heard in families, schools, and virtual communities. Many face condemnation when they talk about their hobby, and often have to overcome skepticism even within their own families. The lack of support means that girls are less likely to consider gaming not just a hobby, but a way of life.

Barrier #2: Toxicity and harassment in online communities

Women are more likely than men to be subjected to toxicity, insults, and discrimination, both in public forums and directly in gaming chats. This manifests itself in direct aggression (“woman on the team, get out,” “another woman who can’t play,” etc.) and constant psychological pressure. For many, this becomes a reason to leave the competitive environment or move to closed women’s teams, where the atmosphere is safer.

Barrier #3: Lack of role models and media visibility

If you don’t see people like yourself among the champions, it’s hard to believe that it’s possible. Major media outlets rarely broadcast women’s tournaments, and the success stories of female esports players are still quieter and less frequent than those of their male counterparts. The lack of role models hinders the influx of new talent into the professional scene.