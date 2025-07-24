Ad imageAd image
Education

Study Tips For Aspiring Nurses 

(STL.News) Many people pursue a second career in nursing because it can be so rewarding.  There are not many jobs that give you the same level of satisfaction as nursing because you are improving and saving lives each day.  Additionally, nursing is in high demand, secure, and future-proof (unlike many other professions at present).  Of course, the journey to becoming a nurse is not easy, and there is a lot to learn.  With this in mind, this post will offer a few study tips for aspiring nurses that will hopefully help you learn everything you need to know and get licensed as soon as possible. 

Consider An Accelerated ABSN

First, it is wise to consider an accelerated BSN program.  This is an ideal option for those with a bachelor’s degree from a non-nursing program, as you can earn your BSN in just 16 months, as opposed to the typical four years.  An online ABSN degree in Missouri allows for online study and clinical placements that are conveniently arranged near your location.  This will put you on a fast track to nursing while ensuring that you learn everything you need and develop the experience and confidence necessary to step onto the ward floor for the first time.

Know Your Learning Style

Everyone is different when it comes to learning, so it is helpful to determine your learning style so that you can utilize it effectively during your studies.  For example, many people are visual learners who learn best from visual materials, such as infographics, videos, and diagrams, while others are auditory learners who benefit from recording lectures and playing them back. 

Stick To A Study Schedule

No matter what pathway you take, it is smart to create and stick to a study schedule to ensure that you dedicate enough time to study while also fitting in other important responsibilities.  If you pursue the accelerated BSN route, be aware that it is intensive, so you will need to adhere to a strict routine to stay ahead and avoid falling behind.  This will help create consistency and prevent the need for last-minute cramming before exams. 

Stay Organized

Similarly, you need to stay organised when it comes to your studies.  There will be many different areas to keep on top of, including adult health, paediatrics, OB, mental health, community care, and NCLEX prep.  Therefore, you need to ensure that you have a way to keep everything separate and organized.  This will involve creating different digital folders to keep your materials organised, accessible, and easy to find. 

Join A Study Group

Study groups can be incredibly useful during your nursing studies.  In addition to holding you accountable for study sessions, learning together as a group can accelerate your learning as you can ask each other questions, see topics from different viewpoints, and get support in areas where you are struggling.  If your program does not arrange study groups for you, it is wise to start your own, whether this is an online group or an in-person one.  Studying for nursing can be intensive and challenging, so it is always helpful to have people in your corner who can offer support and guidance.  You might even make friends for life while also establishing your professional network from an early stage. 

Look After Your Health & Well-Being

Ultimately, it is essential to prioritize your health and well-being during your studies.  It is challenging, particularly when an ABSN can be intensive, but you need to look after yourself to avoid burnout or making yourself unwell.  Therefore, be sure to arrange regular breaks during study sessions, as well as time to focus on other important areas of your life, including relaxation, socializing with friends and family, exercising, doing chores, and other responsibilities you have.  It is wise to prioritise your health and well-being now, as this is something you will also need to do once you become a nurse, which can be challenging with such demanding and tiring work.  There are a few handy tips and tricks that nurses use to keep on top of everything, such as:

  • Asking friends/family for support
  • Batch cooking meals
  • Home workouts
  • Smart home tech to automate chores

It is easy to see why many people are switching to a career in nursing in 2025.  Nursing is a noble and highly rewarding profession, but it is not the easiest to get started with.  There is a lot to learn, so the study tips in this post should prove to be useful and help you on the pathway to success and a bright new career in nursing. 

