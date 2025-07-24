Common Misconceptions About Nursing 

(STL.News) Nursing is one of the most respected professions in the world, but it is also one that is widely misunderstood. Many people hold misconceptions about nurses or have inaccurate views about what the role actually involves. If you are considering a career in nursing, it is important to be aware of these misconceptions so that you know exactly what to expect when you step onto the ward floor. This post will examine a few of the most common misconceptions about the nursing profession.

You Have To Study For Four Years

Many people are deterred from pursuing a career in nursing because they believe it requires four years of study to qualify. This is not true when you opt for an accelerated program, which is available to those with a bachelor’s degree in another field. ABSN programs are designed for those seeking a career change and can often see you earn a BSN in as little as 16 months. Accelerated nursing programs in Missouri typically involve 100% online coursework, followed by a 10-day intensive residency and in-region clinical rotations. If you want to make a career pivot into nursing, an accelerated BSN is a great way to do this.

Nurses Only Work In Hospitals

Another common misconception is that nurses only work in hospitals, which can deter some. While many nurses work in hospitals, which is often where they are most visible, you will find that nurses can also work in schools, public health departments, outpatient clinics, research institutions, and many other settings. Additionally, the rise of Telehealth means that many now work remotely or in/hybrid environment.

Nurses Only Follow Doctors’ Orders

For nurses, one of the most frustrating misconceptions is that they follow doctors’ orders. The truth is that nurses are the glue of the healthcare system and typically spend more time with patients than doctors do. It is a highly skilled and autonomous profession that can involve monitoring conditions, developing care plans, administering medication, and communicating and educating both patients and their loved ones. Additionally, nurses must often make critical decisions in fast-paced environments.

Nursing Is Only For Women

Another frustrating and outdated misconception about nursing is that it is a profession only for women. The majority of nurses in the US are indeed women, but the gap is narrowing each year with more men entering the field. This is because people are realising all the benefits that a career in nursing offers, including job security, rewarding work, strong salaries, and the ability to make a positive difference to people’s lives. If you are a man considering a career as a nurse, there should be no reason to hold you back.

You Have To Start Young

People often believe that one must start young to have a successful career in nursing. While many people study nursing directly after completing their education and begin their jobs at a young age, an increasing number of individuals are transitioning to nursing later in life. This is partly thanks to the rise of accelerated programs, which allow you to qualify in just 16 months. This means that it is never too late to make the switch, and it is certainly an option to consider if you are unhappy in your existing job and/or worried about the future. Nursing is a future-proof career that can provide a great sense of satisfaction, knowing that you are improving and saving lives every day.

Nurses Do Not Make Much Money

The final misconception about nurses is that they do not earn a lot of money, which can deter people considering a career switch. Registered nurses earn a median salary of $93.600, depending on region, experience, and specialization. Of course, there are also many opportunities for career progression with advanced practice nurses earning strong six-figure salaries. While nursing is not only about the money, do not fall into the trap of believing that there is no good earning potential with this career path – it is quite the opposite, and the job security ensures long-term stability.

Hopefully, this post will clear up a few misconceptions about nursing. If you are considering a career in nursing, the information in this post should be useful and help you gain a better understanding of what to expect. Nursing is a noble and respected profession that can provide you with a sense of purpose. In addition to this, it is also an in-demand, secure, well-paid, and future-proof career – these are things that everyone looks for in a career.

