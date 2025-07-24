Ad imageAd image
Hily Dating App vs Other: Complete Comparison Guide

(STL.News) Meeting new people can feel daunting when you are under pressure to create the perfect profile or dazzle with the perfect photos.  The Hily dating app has a different strategy, which is why it may be worth trying for yourself.

Contents
1. Hily2. Tinder3. Hinge4. Bumble5. Badoo6. Plenty of Fish (POF)The Bottom Line on the Hily App 

Short for “Hey, I Like You,” Hily is built on the belief that dating should be enjoyable.  Its slogan is, “Date as you are,” and it encourages you to create profiles with personality, use their compatibility quizzes, conversation starters, and recommendations to help you connect with people that match your vibe. 

If you’re wondering, “Is Hily legit?’ and how the app compares to the other popular dating apps, this guide shows you what each one offers so you can make a confident choice.

1. Hily

The Hily dating app is designed for people who want to enjoy dating again.  You can fill out your profile in a way that feels personal and honest, using features like profile answers and favs. 

Hily also provides icebreakers that help remove the awkward air and get conversations rolling.  However, you need to pay to access features like advanced profile recommendations, unlimited likes, and search filters. 

Overall, Hily is best for people who are looking to enjoy dating as a process without the pressure.

2. Tinder

Tinder is still one of the most popular dating apps around.  Some of its key features include geolocation that connects you to users close to you, a swipe interface, and super likes. 

However, because it relies so much on first impressions, you might feel like you’re being judged on appearance alone.  If you’re hoping for more depth, it may take a while to find that on Tinder.  The app is best for casual dating or meeting people quickly.

3. Hinge

Hinge was made for people looking for serious relationships.  It asks you to answer profile prompts and lets you like specific parts of someone’s profile, which makes interactions feel more intentional. 

Some users say the app doesn’t always show the best matches, and fake profiles can be an issue.  All in all, Hinge is best for those seeking long-term relationships.

4. Bumble

Bumble matches involve women messaging first, which shifts how conversations begin.  It was a fresh approach to dating online, but the catch is, there’s only 24 hours to send a first message.  This can make things feel a bit rushed and adds some pressure that may not work for everyone. 

Bumble is ideal for women who like to set the tone and start conversations with an intentional dating approach. 

5. Badoo

Badoo allows you to date and network socially at the same time.  However, the app’s interface can feel crowded at times, and you may come across a lot of ads that can make for a frustrating experience. 

Badoo can work well for people who want lots of options and don’t mind dating and networking in the same space.

6. Plenty of Fish (POF)

Plenty of Fish has features like the Chemistry predictor test, for compatibility, live streaming, and selfie verification.  It also allows you to send messages to anyone, even those you haven’t matched with. 

Although the app’s design is lackluster, which you’ll notice if you’re used to newer dating options. 

POF is ideal for people who want to be able to message anyone more freely than other dating apps. 

The Bottom Line on the Hily App 

If you’ve been asking yourself, “Is Hily fake?”, hopefully, this gave you a clearer picture.  At the end of the day, Hily dating feels more real and less performative than most apps out there.  It’s not trying too hard.  It just gives you space to be yourself and meet people who are doing the same.

