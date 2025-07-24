US Markets Mixed – S&P & Nasdaq Reach Record – July 24, 2025

US Markets Mixed as S&P 500 and Nasdaq Reach Record Highs, Dow Dips Amid Tesla Slump

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) US Markets – U.S. financial markets closed mixed on Friday, capping off a week of strong earnings and persistent investor enthusiasm around artificial intelligence (AI) and tech innovation. While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite notched fresh record highs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell, weighed down by a steep drop in Tesla shares. Meanwhile, small-cap stocks lagged behind as the Russell 2000 declined sharply.

US Markets – S&P 500 and Nasdaq Surge on Tech Momentum

The S&P 500 gained 0.1%, closing at an all-time high, bolstered by continued investor appetite for AI-related stocks. The benchmark index was driven by solid earnings from tech leaders, including Alphabet (GOOGL) and ServiceNow (NOW), both of which posted stronger-than-expected results that exceeded analyst projections.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%, also closing at a record level. The tech-heavy index was supported by strong performances from Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMD), and Broadcom (AVGO)—companies central to the AI revolution. Analysts noted that bullish sentiment surrounding AI infrastructure and chip development remains a dominant theme in market momentum.

“AI is proving to be more than a short-term trend—it’s now embedded in long-term investment strategies,” said Rebecca Lin, a senior equity analyst at Crestbridge Capital. “Investors are responding positively to both the earnings growth and the broader economic narrative that AI is reshaping productivity across industries.”

US Markets – Dow Jones Declines on Tesla Weakness

In contrast to the upbeat tone in the S&P and Nasdaq, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7%, reflecting investor caution in other sectors. A major contributor to the decline was Tesla (TSLA), which fell 8.2% after its CEO, Elon Musk, issued a warning about near-term challenges in the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Musk noted during an investor call that the expiration of federal EV tax credits at the end of September could significantly impact demand. The stock dropped to a low of $305.30 during Friday’s session, pulling the broader index downward.

“Tesla’s warning rattled confidence not only in the EV space but also in the broader automotive sector,” said Mark Daniels, a market strategist at FuturePath Advisors. “It’s a reminder that not all growth stories are immune to policy shifts.”

US Markets – Small-Cap Stocks Underperform

The Russell 2000, which tracks small-cap companies, posted a notable loss of 1.4%. Analysts attributed the underperformance to investor rotation out of riskier assets amid uncertainty around future interest rate decisions and economic growth in the second half of 2025.

Small-cap stocks, which are typically more sensitive to domestic economic fluctuations and financing conditions, have struggled to keep pace with their large-cap counterparts. “There’s a stark contrast between large-cap tech optimism and Main Street anxiety,” said Lin.

US Markets – Earnings Season in Full Swing

Several notable companies reported earnings that shaped Friday’s market action. Alphabet (GOOGL) rose nearly 1%, buoyed by a surge in cloud computing and ad revenue. However, it gave up intraday gains as investors digested its aggressive spending forecast related to AI infrastructure.

ServiceNow (NOW) advanced more than 4% after delivering earnings and revenue that topped estimates. However, similar to Alphabet, the stock ended off its highs by the close as traders locked in profits.

Conversely, Intel (INTC) saw its shares fall in after-hours trading following weaker guidance for the third quarter, adding a note of caution to otherwise strong tech earnings.

US Markets – Market Context and Investor Sentiment

This week’s market performance comes amid a broader backdrop of solid economic data and global trade developments. Investors remained cautiously optimistic as talks progressed between the U.S. and several Asian trading partners regarding digital trade, semiconductors, and supply chain stability.

Domestically, consumer sentiment remained stable according to the University of Michigan’s latest survey, even as inflation concerns continue to linger. Market participants are also closely watching next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting, where Chair Jerome Powell is expected to provide more guidance on the central bank’s interest rate outlook.

“While inflation is gradually retreating, the Fed isn’t ready to declare victory,” said Daniels. “Markets are pricing in a potential rate cut in the fourth quarter, but that hinges heavily on upcoming economic data.”

US Markets – Sector Highlights

Technology: Led market gains with strong performances in semiconductors, cloud computing, and AI infrastructure firms.

Led market gains with strong performances in semiconductors, cloud computing, and AI infrastructure firms. Consumer Discretionary: Pressured by Tesla’s steep drop, offsetting gains in travel and luxury goods.

Pressured by Tesla’s steep drop, offsetting gains in travel and luxury goods. Financials: Remained flat as banks digest margin pressures from changing rate expectations.

Remained flat as banks digest margin pressures from changing rate expectations. Healthcare: Rose modestly amid speculation of upcoming M&A activity in biotech.

US Markets – Index Performance – July 25, 2025

Index Close % Change S&P 500 5,875.31 +0.1% Nasdaq Composite 19,284.67 +0.2% Dow Jones 39,274.10 -0.7% Russell 2000 2,106.42 -1.4%

US Markets – Looking Ahead

As earnings season continues, markets will look to upcoming reports from tech giants like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). In addition, investors are awaiting next week’s Federal Reserve meeting for any signs of a shift in monetary policy. The interplay of corporate earnings, Fed commentary, and global trade developments will likely dictate short-term market direction.

Despite some sector volatility, the overarching theme remains clear—AI and tech dominance continue to shape the investment landscape, driving record highs in benchmark indexes. Still, risks tied to inflation, policy uncertainty, and earnings revisions remain on the horizon.

