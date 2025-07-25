Public Notice: Zapp Thai Restaurant in Edwardsville, IL

PUBLIC NOTICE: Zapp Thai Restaurant in Edwardsville, Illinois, has undergone a change in its business structure.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (STL.News) Zapp Thai Restaurant, located at 1500 Troy Road in Edwardsville, Illinois, has changed its business structure due to a shift in family ownership.

Previously, the restaurant had operated under Zapp Thai Restaurant, Inc., doing business as Zapp Thai.

However, that has changed to facilitate the changes; therefore, it now operates as Zapp Thai Edwardsville, LLC, doing business as Zapp Thai.

Zapp Thai business structure:

Previous Company Name : Zapp Thai Restaurant, Inc. (Expired 2-11-2023)

: Zapp Thai Restaurant, Inc. (Expired 2-11-2023) New Company Name : Zapp Thai Edwardsville, LLC (Active & Good Standing)

: Zapp Thai Edwardsville, LLC (Active & Good Standing) Owner & Managing Member : Wanlapa Injan

: Wanlapa Injan State of Illinois File Number : 16478806

: 16478806 File Date : July 9, 2025

: July 9, 2025 Registered Agent: Registered Agents, Inc., 2501 Chatham Rd, Suite R, Springfield, IL 62704

Having disclosed that, the daily operation will remain unchanged. They will continue to provide the same excellent cuisine, service, and atmosphere as before. The only change is to the company structure.

There is a registered business called Zapp Thai Restaurant, LLC, doing business as Zapp Noodle Thai, located in O’Fallon, Illinois. There is no affiliation between the two establishments. Both offer excellent Thai cuisine, service, and atmosphere to their respective neighborhoods and surrounding communities.

Certain expenses, specifically the lease agreement, vendor invoices, and utilities, shall be assumed by Zap Thai Edwardsville, LLC. Business hours will remain the same.

If you are a vendor and have any questions, contact Wanlapa Injan at the restaurant by calling 618-656-6800.

DISCLAIMER: STL.News publishes PUBLIC NOTICES for information that might be relevant to the general or business public to help keep the record straight. Information is subject to change without notice.

PUBLIC NOTICES may or may not be legally required for specific information. They are an effective method to keep the public informed about your business.

