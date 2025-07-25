Ad imageAd image
Business

Public Notice: Zapp Thai Restaurant in Edwardsville, IL

Smith
Smith
Zapp Thai - Edwardsville, IL
Zapp Thai - Edwardsville, IL
Zapp Thai - Edwardsville, IL
Zapp Thai – Edwardsville, IL

PUBLIC NOTICE: Zapp Thai Restaurant in Edwardsville, Illinois, has undergone a change in its business structure.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (STL.News) Zapp Thai Restaurant, located at 1500 Troy Road in Edwardsville, Illinois, has changed its business structure due to a shift in family ownership.

Contents
PUBLIC NOTICE: Zapp Thai Restaurant in Edwardsville, Illinois, has undergone a change in its business structure.Zapp Thai business structure:

Previously, the restaurant had operated under Zapp Thai Restaurant, Inc., doing business as Zapp Thai.

However, that has changed to facilitate the changes; therefore, it now operates as Zapp Thai Edwardsville, LLC, doing business as Zapp Thai.

Zapp Thai business structure:

  • Previous Company Name: Zapp Thai Restaurant, Inc. (Expired 2-11-2023)
  • New Company Name: Zapp Thai Edwardsville, LLC (Active & Good Standing)
  • Owner & Managing Member: Wanlapa Injan
  • State of Illinois File Number: 16478806
  • File Date: July 9, 2025
  • Registered Agent: Registered Agents, Inc., 2501 Chatham Rd, Suite R, Springfield, IL 62704

Having disclosed that, the daily operation will remain unchanged. They will continue to provide the same excellent cuisine, service, and atmosphere as before.  The only change is to the company structure.

- Advertisement -
Ad image

There is a registered business called Zapp Thai Restaurant, LLC, doing business as Zapp Noodle Thai, located in O’Fallon, Illinois.  There is no affiliation between the two establishments.  Both offer excellent Thai cuisine, service, and atmosphere to their respective neighborhoods and surrounding communities.

Certain expenses, specifically the lease agreement, vendor invoices, and utilities, shall be assumed by Zap Thai Edwardsville, LLC.  Business hours will remain the same.

If you are a vendor and have any questions, contact Wanlapa Injan at the restaurant by calling 618-656-6800.

DISCLAIMER: STL.News publishes PUBLIC NOTICES for information that might be relevant to the general or business public to help keep the record straight.  Information is subject to change without notice.

PUBLIC NOTICES may or may not be legally required for specific information.  They are an effective method to keep the public informed about your business.

Copyright © 2025 – St. Louis Media, LLC.  All rights reserved.  This material may not be published, broadcast, or redistributed.

For the latest news and video, head to STL.News.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Smith
Follow:
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency (Reg. # 31659) and a Certified member of the US Press Association (Reg. # 802085479).
Previous Article US Markets Mixed - S&P & Nasdaq Reach Record - July 24, 2025 US Markets Mixed – S&P & Nasdaq Reach Record – July 24, 2025
Next Article Overseas Markets Retreat Bracing for Critical Week - July 25, 2025 Overseas Markets Retreat Bracing for Critical Week – July 25, 2025

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.

Popular Posts

Are Governments Broke and Out of Options?

Are Governments Broke and Out of Options? The End of the Land Grab and the…

By Smith

El Mazatlan Restaurants of Kentucky to Pay $250K

The U.S. Department of Labor requires El Mazatlan, Kentucky restaurants to pay $250K in penalties…

By Smith

St Louis in Crisis: Population Loss, Crime, & Political Upheaval

St Louis in Crisis: Population Loss, Crime, and Political Upheaval Threaten the Gateway City’s Future…

By Smith