Dos Primos Launches Online Ordering – Delivery

Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant in O’Fallon, MO, Launches Online Ordering with Delivery Options Through eOrderSTL, DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats

O’Fallon, MO (STL.News) For more than 21 years, Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant has been a cornerstone of authentic Mexican dining in O’Fallon, Missouri. Known for its warm hospitality, family-friendly environment, and flavorful dishes, the restaurant has grown into one of the community’s most beloved dining destinations.

Now, Dos Primos is entering a new era of convenience with the official launch of online ordering and delivery services. Partnering with eOrderSTL—a St. Louis-based platform dedicated to helping local restaurants thrive—alongside national delivery giants DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats, Dos Primos is making it easier than ever for customers to enjoy their favorite dishes at home, at the office, or on the go.

With an impressive 4.6-star Google rating, backed by over 680 customer reviews, Dos Primos has earned its place as a trusted local favorite. This expansion into online ordering reflects the restaurant’s commitment to innovation while continuing its tradition of exceptional Mexican cuisine and service.

A Trusted Name in O’Fallon for Over Two Decades

Since opening its doors in 2004, Dos Primos has embodied the spirit of authentic Mexican cooking. For two decades, families, friends, and visitors alike have gathered at the restaurant to enjoy meals that are both satisfying and memorable.

From sizzling fajitas and flavorful enchiladas to tacos, burritos, and house specialties, Dos Primos has created a menu that caters to a wide variety of tastes. The restaurant’s consistent dedication to quality, combined with generous portions and friendly service, has allowed it to stand the test of time in a competitive dining market.

Expanding with Online Ordering

Recognizing the growing demand for convenience in dining, Dos Primos is proud to announce the launch of online ordering with delivery. This new service ensures that the same quality meals enjoyed inside the restaurant can now be delivered directly to homes and workplaces across the O’Fallon area.

Customers will soon have multiple ways to order:

DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats – Nationally recognized delivery apps that bring familiarity and widespread accessibility.

By offering both local-first and national platforms, Dos Primos is meeting the needs of every type of customer, from loyal locals who want to support community-driven solutions to those who prefer the convenience of established third-party apps.

Why eOrderSTL Matters for Local Restaurants

While big national delivery apps have become household names, eOrderSTL provides something unique: a local platform designed to support St. Louis-area restaurants.

Unlike national competitors that charge high commission fees, eOrderSTL ensures that restaurants keep more of their earnings. This means Dos Primos can reinvest those savings into the business—enhancing menus, improving customer experiences, and continuing to provide excellent service.

For customers, ordering through eOrderSTL also brings benefits:

Access to exclusive promotions, loyalty programs, and marketing campaigns powered by email and SMS text updates.

By choosing eOrderSTL, customers not just enjoy great food—they also support a local solution that strengthens the restaurant community in O’Fallon and the greater St. Louis region.

Celebrating Customer Loyalty

Dos Primos’ decision to expand into online ordering is driven by the same philosophy that has defined its business for more than two decades: listen to the customers and meet their needs.

With busy schedules, long commutes, and the demand for flexibility, customers increasingly expect restaurants to provide simple, reliable ordering solutions. By launching across multiple platforms, Dos Primos ensures that no matter a customer’s preference, they can enjoy their favorite dishes with ease.

The restaurant’s 4.6-star Google rating with over 680 reviews is a testament to its enduring popularity. Customers frequently highlight the quality of the food, the welcoming service, and the consistency that keeps them coming back. That same standard of excellence will now extend to online orders and deliveries, giving customers confidence that their takeout experience will be just as enjoyable as dining in.

What Customers Can Expect

As online ordering goes live, customers will have the opportunity to experience Dos Primos in a new and convenient way.

Key features of the new ordering system include:

Whether it’s a busy weeknight dinner, a workplace lunch delivery, or a weekend family feast, Dos Primos is ready to deliver the same great experience straight to customers’ doors.

Continuing a Tradition of Excellence

For 21 years, Dos Primos has remained a pillar of the O’Fallon dining community. Its commitment to providing authentic Mexican cuisine in a welcoming setting has allowed it to thrive, even as the restaurant industry continues to evolve.

By embracing digital innovation while staying true to its roots, Dos Primos is proving that a beloved local restaurant can adapt and grow without losing what makes it special. The addition of online ordering is just the latest step in a journey defined by quality, community, and consistency.

A Milestone Worth Celebrating

The launch of online ordering with eOrderSTL, DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats marks a milestone moment in the restaurant’s history. It is a reflection of how far Dos Primos has come since 2004—and a glimpse into the future of dining in O’Fallon.

As technology continues to shape customer expectations, Dos Primos is demonstrating that it will remain ahead of the curve, ensuring that loyal patrons can continue enjoying their favorites in ways that fit their lives.

The restaurant’s enduring success, glowing reviews, and community reputation are proof that after 21 years, Dos Primos remains as relevant and loved as ever. Now, with online ordering available, it’s easier than ever to see why.

Conclusion

Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant in O’Fallon, Missouri, is celebrating 21 years of serving authentic Mexican cuisine by expanding into the world of online ordering and delivery. With eOrderSTL leading the local-first charge and DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats offering nationwide convenience, the restaurant is positioned to meet customer demand while staying true to its values.

Backed by a 4.6-star Google rating and more than 680 glowing reviews, Dos Primos has earned its reputation as one of O’Fallon’s premier dining destinations. As it embarks on this next chapter, the restaurant invites both longtime regulars and new customers to experience the same quality and hospitality—now with the added convenience of online ordering.

Whether you’re craving sizzling fajitas, fresh tacos, or a hearty plate of enchiladas, Dos Primos is just a click away.

