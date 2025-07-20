Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub to Celebrate 9 Years

Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub in O’Fallon, Missouri, Gears Up for a Three-Day 9th Anniversary Celebration – August 8–10,2025

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) — Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub, a beloved local hotspot celebrated for its hearty food, cold drinks, and lively vibe, is getting ready to mark a significant milestone this summer. From Friday, August 8, through Sunday, August 10, 2025, the popular O’Fallon establishment will host a three-day anniversary fiesta to honor nine years of service, fellowship, and fun in the Metro West community.

Blending the warm charm of an Irish pub with the spirited energy of a sports bar, Hattrick’s has planned a weekend bursting with live music, food and drink deals, prize giveaways, and more—all to salute nine fantastic years and welcome both longstanding patrons and first-time visitors.

A Festive Soundtrack for the Weekend at Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub

To celebrate their ninth anniversary, Hattrick’s is cranking up the tunes with live music performances every night of the celebration weekend. Expect a lineup that spans the spectrum—from soulful acoustic acts to energetic cover bands, ensuring the atmosphere remains vibrant and festive.

Showcases will take place both indoors and outdoors on the patio, capitalizing on the cooler evenings in early August. With a curated mix of return performers and fresh faces, the music lineup is set to keep spirits high and foot traffic lively.

Celebration Worthy Deals on Food & Drink at Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub

Hattrick’s is rolling out festive specials designed to make the weekend even more memorable:

$3 Guinness & Jameson pours all weekend long—classic staples that keep the Irish spirit flowing.

all weekend long—classic staples that keep the Irish spirit flowing. Half-price appetizers during happy hour , offering great value and delicious bites.

, offering great value and delicious bites. Limited-edition anniversary glassware is included with select beverage bundles.

is included with select beverage bundles. Hourly prize drawings, featuring branded swag, gift cards, and other surprises.

The vibe will be relaxed and welcoming, with plenty of chances for guests to mingle, win goodies, and toast to nine years of success.

Scratch-Made Fare & Specialty Drinks at Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub

Since opening in 2016, Hattrick’s has earned its place in hearts and stomachs alike, thanks to a few standout qualities:

Scratch-made menu : Favorites include Buffalo Chicken Rangoons, Shepherd’s Pie Bites, and traditional Fish and Chips—all handcrafted on-site using fresh ingredients.

: Favorites include Buffalo Chicken Rangoons, Shepherd’s Pie Bites, and traditional Fish and Chips—all handcrafted on-site using fresh ingredients. Diverse drink lineup : With an ever-changing tap list featuring regional craft beers and Irish imports, alongside a full whiskey selection, there’s a pour to suit every preference.

: With an ever-changing tap list featuring regional craft beers and Irish imports, alongside a full whiskey selection, there’s a pour to suit every preference. Sports-centered fun : Large-screen TVs, dart boards, gaming machines, and a warm vibe combine to make it the go-to spot for catching the big game.

: Large-screen TVs, dart boards, gaming machines, and a warm vibe combine to make it the go-to spot for catching the big game. Community-first ethos: Owners Andrew and Jessica are hands-on operators who foster a friendly atmosphere, making newcomers feel like long-time locals in no time.

Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub – A Venue Built for Good Times

Tucked at 840 Bryan Road, O’Fallon, Missouri, Hattrick’s greets guests with dark wood interiors, classic Irish pub accents, sports memorabilia, and a well-stocked bar that hums with conversation. Outside, a shaded patio extends the welcoming feel into the summer air, ideal for enjoying live music, sunshine, and cold beverages.

Whether you’re in for a quick pint, a hearty meal, or a full evening of entertainment, Hattrick’s delivers a relaxed yet vibrant atmosphere that reflects its Midwestern roots.

Anniversary Weekend Snapshot at Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub

Date Event Highlights Friday, August 8 Doors open at noon; drink specials all day; live music begins at 6 PM; hourly prize raffles Saturday, August 9 Brunch offerings and $14 mimosas from 11 AM; continuous live music, giveaways until close Sunday, August 10 Family-friendly patio music starting midday; final giveaways and a sunset toast to close out the celebration

Every night of the celebration promises a unique blend of entertainment, specials, and that signature Hattrick’s hospitality.

Local Love & Praise at Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub

Over nearly a decade, Hattrick’s has become a community staple, earning stellar reviews and glowing feedback:

Friendly and attentive staff are praised in countless online reviews.

praised in countless online reviews. High-quality, flavorful food with creative spins on pub classics.

with creative spins on pub classics. Both regulars and newcomers cherish a welcoming and comfortable ambiance .

. Strong sense of community—from sports fans to family get-togethers, Hattrick’s feels like your local pub with heart.

In an industry where longevity is rare, Hattrick’s continues to stand out—and this ninth anniversary weekend is a celebration of that success.

Don’t Miss the 2025 Anniversary Bash

For those who haven’t yet experienced the charm that made Hattrick’s a local legend, the anniversary weekend is the perfect introduction. Whether you come for the music, stay for the food and drinks, or want to soak in a fun community event, you’ll find it here.

More than just a bar, Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub is where memories are made. As they raise their glasses to nine years, their dedication to quality, camaraderie, and great times shines brighter than ever.

Get ready, O’Fallon—this is one party you won’t want to miss.

Where to Find Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub:

STL.News extends congratulations to Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub on their ninth anniversary and looks forward to a weekend filled with celebration and community spirit. Here’s to many more!

